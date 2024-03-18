Kelly Rutherford Thrilled to Attend 'Gossip Girl' Co-Star Ed Westwick's Wedding

Reunion on the horizon as Kelly Rutherford gears up to celebrate Ed Westwick's upcoming nuptials, proving the enduring bonds formed on the set of 'Gossip Girl'. The actress, best known for her role as Lily van der Woodsen, expressed her excitement about attending the wedding of her former co-star, Ed Westwick, who is set to marry Amy Jackson. Their friendship highlights the lasting connections formed during the show's successful run from 2007 to 2012.

Advertisment

Bridging On-Screen and Off-Screen Bonds

Despite the series concluding over a decade ago, Rutherford's eagerness to participate in Westwick's special day underscores the close-knit nature of the cast. Westwick, who portrayed the iconic Chuck Bass, recently announced his engagement to Bollywood star Amy Jackson. Their engagement took place during a picturesque ski trip in Switzerland, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide. Rutherford's anticipation to reunite with her former castmate for his wedding not only speaks volumes about their off-screen friendship but also reignites the beloved memories of 'Gossip Girl' for fans.

From Co-Stars to Lifelong Friends

Advertisment

The announcement of Westwick's engagement and the forthcoming wedding has been a source of joy for both the couple and their friends, including Rutherford. The actress's involvement in the celebration is a testament to the deep connections formed behind the scenes of the hit series. These relationships have evidently transcended beyond professional boundaries, evolving into genuine friendships. Rutherford's presence at the wedding will undoubtedly be a highlight for both her and Westwick, symbolizing the enduring nature of their bond.

Legacy of 'Gossip Girl'

The excitement surrounding Westwick's wedding and Rutherford's attendance also serves as a reminder of the cultural impact 'Gossip Girl' has had since its debut. The series, which provided a glimpse into the lives of Manhattan's elite, left an indelible mark on its audience and cast alike. As Rutherford prepares to celebrate this significant milestone with Westwick, it's clear that the legacy of 'Gossip Girl' continues to resonate, not just through its storytelling but through the real-life friendships it fostered among its stars.

As Kelly Rutherford steps into the role of a cherished guest at Ed Westwick's wedding, it's an affirmation of the strong connections that can be formed in the world of television. Their reunion, against the backdrop of such a joyous occasion, not only highlights the significance of their friendship but also reminds fans of the magic that 'Gossip Girl' brought into their lives. The enduring bonds of its cast serve as a testament to the show's lasting legacy, one that goes beyond the screen to celebrate real-life moments of love and companionship.