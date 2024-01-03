Kareena and Saif’s Swiss Vacation: A Blend of Charm and Excitement

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, are currently vacationing in Switzerland with their children, Taimur and Jeh. The actress has been regularly updating her Instagram, providing fans with glimpses into their holiday. Recently, Kareena shared a series of mirror selfies featuring herself draped in traditional attire, radiating an ethnic allure. Her husband, Saif, matched her elegance by donning a sophisticated white tuxedo. The caption accompanying this series hinted at the anticipation and readiness for a grand event, reading ‘Are you ready? We are.’

Charming Family Moments Caught on Camera

In the same series, Taimur and Jeh were also captured posing with their parents, adding to the charm of these family snapshots. These updates have allowed fans and followers to virtually partake in the family’s holiday, fostering a sense of connection between the stars and their admirers.

Engagement and Reactions on Social Media

On the New Year, Kareena had shared a ‘cheesy’ post with Saif from their vacation, wishing for joy and peace in 2024. This post garnered considerable engagement, with likes from fellow actress Alia Bhatt and heart emojis from fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The actress’ posts from their winter getaway have painted a picture of serene snow-capped Swiss Alps and the family’s tradition of welcoming the New Year in picturesque locations.

Kareena’s Upcoming Projects and Endeavors

On the work front, Kareena has several upcoming projects including ‘The Crew’ and ‘Singham Again’. In a surprising twist, Kareena and Saif have become team owners of the Kolkata team in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). They announced their ownership on Instagram, sharing a reel that showcased young cricketers playing gully cricket. This move demonstrates their love for cricket, aligning with the family’s sporting traditions.

As the couple continues their European vacation, fans eagerly await more updates, further solidifying the connection between the stars and their followers.