Science & Technology

INTEGRA Biosciences: Pioneering Advanced Liquid Handling Solutions

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:19 pm EST
INTEGRA Biosciences, a leading provider of advanced liquid handling solutions, is redefining the dynamics of laboratory productivity and reliability. The company’s diverse product range, including the VIAFLO electronic pipettes, VOYAGER adjustable tip spacing pipettes, ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot, and WELLJET reagent dispenser, are all designed with a keen eye on precision, cost-effectiveness, and innovation.

Revolutionizing Lab Operations

One of the critical aspects of INTEGRA’s products is the comprehensive application programming interface (API) they come equipped with. This interface supports bi-directional communication, a significant leap forward in the realm of laboratory operations. The API allows for seamless integration of INTEGRA’s technologies into larger, automated workflows, thereby enabling scientists to tailor liquid handling programs to their specific needs and execute commands remotely. This connectivity is facilitated either through Bluetooth or wired connections, marking a substantial advancement toward efficient lab operation.

Impacting the Life Sciences and Medical Sectors

INTEGRA Biosciences operates at the intersection of research, diagnostics, and quality control in the life sciences and medical industries. With a global presence backed by over 100 distribution partners and a dedicated team operating out of Switzerland and the USA, the company is committed to delivering high-quality laboratory tools and consumables for liquid handling and media preparation. The trust and recognition that INTEGRA enjoys in these sectors are a testament to their commitment to quality and customer needs. The company’s ISO 9001 certification further reinforces this commitment.

Leading the Way in Automation

With rapid technological advancements in the life sciences field, automation has become a key focus for many laboratories. INTEGRA Biosciences, with its suite of innovative solutions, is at the forefront of this shift towards streamlined laboratory protocols. By enabling scientists to save time and resources, improve data traceability, and stay at the cutting edge of innovation, INTEGRA is shaping the future of laboratory operations.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

