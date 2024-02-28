Innovative Drone-Based Laser Scanning Takes Flight in Swiss Alps: A Swiss-Austrian Consortium Leads

A consortium of Swiss and Austrian organizations has embarked on a groundbreaking venture to test the application of drone technology for large-area laser scanning in the Swiss Alps. This collaborative effort aims to replace traditional aircraft and helicopter scanning methods with drones, promising a more eco-friendly and cost-effective approach. The project, involving Dufour Aerospace, RIEGL, BSF Swissphoto, and the SLF is supported by the Fondation The Ark and armasuisse, with test flights set to demonstrate the technology's potential for environmental monitoring and hazard assessment.

Partnership for Innovation

The consortium combines expertise from different fields to bring this project to life. Dufour Aerospace contributes its advanced AeroMini and Aero2 UAS platforms, which boast wingspans of 3 and 6 meters, respectively. RIEGL provides the essential laser scanners and assists with their integration into the drones. BSF Swissphoto evaluates the commercial relevance of the data collected, ensuring it meets the standards for applied science, while the SLF validates the data's quality for environmental applications. This collaboration is not just about testing new technology; it's about setting new standards in environmental data acquisition.

From Test Flights to Alpine Application

The initiative kicks off in Dübendorf, Switzerland, with basic functional tests scheduled for spring. Following a successful initial phase, the project will extend into the Alpine region through 2024 and 2025. This phased approach allows the consortium to fine-tune the technology and methodology, ensuring that the drones can efficiently and accurately capture large-scale, high-resolution data across challenging terrains. The ultimate goal is to make drone-based laser scanning a viable option for a variety of applications, including environmental hazard analysis and energy production in alpine areas.

Implications for Environmental Monitoring

By leveraging the agility and reduced environmental footprint of drones, this project has the potential to revolutionize the way large-scale environmental data is collected. Traditional methods often involve manned flights, which are not only costly but also have a significant carbon footprint. Drones, on the other hand, offer a more sustainable alternative that can navigate difficult terrains without the same ecological impact. The success of this venture could pave the way for widespread adoption of drone technology in environmental monitoring, disaster management, and even urban planning, offering a glimpse into the future of geo data acquisition.

The Swiss-Austrian consortium's initiative marks a significant milestone in the use of drone technology for environmental applications. As the project progresses, it will be interesting to see how the integration of drones into large-area laser scanning reshapes the landscape of environmental data collection, offering new insights and efficiencies that were previously unattainable.