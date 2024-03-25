Indian Delegation Spearheads Global Parliamentary Diplomacy at 148th IPU Assembly in Geneva

An Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh made a significant impact at the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, Switzerland, showcasing India's commitment to fostering global parliamentary diplomacy. Participating in various forums, including the IPU Asia Pacific Geo-Political Group and the BRICS Parliamentary Coordination Forum, the delegation engaged in discussions on enhancing bilateral parliamentary cooperation, particularly with the Thailand Parliamentary delegation.

Advertisment

Strengthening Bilateral and Multilateral Ties

The delegation's agenda was comprehensive, focusing on strengthening India's relations with parliaments around the world. By engaging in the IPU Forum of Women Parliamentarians and holding a bilateral meeting with Thailand's Parliamentary delegation, the Indian delegates underscored the importance of collaboration on issues of mutual interest. These discussions are pivotal for enhancing bilateral parliamentary cooperation, leading to stronger diplomatic and strategic ties between participating nations.

Global Health and Humanitarian Concerns

Advertisment

Parallel to bilateral talks, the delegation participated in broader discussions that have global implications. This included a significant emphasis on global health, in light of a new Memorandum of Understanding between the IPU and the World Health Organization (WHO), and addressing humanitarian crises, as evidenced by the South African Parliament's motion on the Gaza situation. The engagement of the Indian delegation in these areas highlights India's active role in addressing international health and humanitarian issues, reinforcing the country's position as a responsible global actor.

Technology, Ethics, and International Security

Another critical area of focus for the Indian delegation was the ethical and security implications of emerging technologies, such as autonomous weapon systems and artificial intelligence. By proposing amendments to draft resolutions, the delegation led by Doris Dlakude emphasized the importance of international cooperation in developing frameworks for data protection and oversight. This proactive approach underscores the need for global governance mechanisms to address the challenges posed by technological advancements.

As the 148th IPU Assembly concludes, the participation of the Indian delegation not only highlights India's commitment to global parliamentary diplomacy but also its role in shaping international discussions on critical issues. From enhancing bilateral relations to addressing global health and security challenges, the delegation's efforts reflect India's multifaceted approach to international diplomacy. Moving forward, the outcomes of these discussions are poised to influence global policy directions, underscoring the importance of continued engagement and cooperation among the world's parliaments.