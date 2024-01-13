en English
Science & Technology

HeiQ to Present Bio-Based Textile Technologies Boosting Sleep Quality at Heimtextil Show

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:47 pm EST
HeiQ to Present Bio-Based Textile Technologies Boosting Sleep Quality at Heimtextil Show

Switzerland’s HeiQ, an innovator in textile technology, has announced its plan to showcase a range of bio-based textile technologies that promise to improve sleep quality. The stage for this revelation is set to be the Heimtextil show in Frankfurt in January. The portfolio of cutting-edge technologies includes HeiQ Skin Care, HeiQ Allergen Tech, HeiQ Cool, and HeiQ Mint.

Transforming Textiles into Sleep Enhancers

The aim of these bio-based solutions is not only to transform the textile industry but also to redefine the concept of bedding and home textiles as mere comfort items. HeiQ’s innovative approach integrates bio-based ingredients into these items, thereby enabling them to function as sleep-enhancing elements. This has the potential to significantly improve the sleep environment and aligns with the growing demand for sustainable solutions.

Flagship Products: Fusing Sustainability with Innovation

Mike Abbott, Head of HeiQ Textiles & Flooring business unit, emphasized the company’s groundbreaking approach to incorporating bio-based ingredients into its products. The flagship products include HeiQ Skin Care, which features 100% biobased cosmetic technology, HeiQ Mint, a plant-based deodorizer, HeiQ Cool, a dual-action cooling solution, and HeiQ Allergen Tech, which uses active probiotics to reduce exposure to allergens. The environmental sustainability of these products is as impressive as their innovative design.

HeiQ: A Vanguard in the Textile Industry

HeiQ’s commitment to sustainability and innovation has positioned it as a leader in the textile industry. Their bio-based textile technologies are expected to revolutionize the way we perceive and utilize textiles, particularly in the realm of bedding and home textiles. This aligns with the company’s larger vision of transforming textiles into functional elements that can enhance human well-being.

Science & Technology Switzerland
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

