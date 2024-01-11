en English
Science & Technology

Groundbreaking Study Integrates Nonlinear Optics Into Electron Microscopy

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:51 pm EST
Groundbreaking Study Integrates Nonlinear Optics Into Electron Microscopy

In a groundbreaking study, researchers at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) and the Max Planck Institute have successfully integrated nonlinear optical phenomena into a transmission electron microscope (TEM). The study, led by Professor Tobias J. Kippenberg of EPFL and Professor Claus Ropers of the Max Planck Institute, has been published in the esteemed journal Science.

Dissipative Kerr Solitons at Play

The research focuses on a specific type of light wave known as dissipative Kerr solitons (DKS). These are stable, localized pulses of light that maintain their shape and energy while moving through a material. With a lifetime of tens of femtoseconds, DKS can effectively interact with electrons, making them a crucial component in this study.

Harnessing Light and Electrons

By employing a continuous-wave laser, the team managed to form DKS inside a photonic microresonator, a device that traps light in a reflective cavity. This ingenious step allowed them to generate various nonlinear spatiotemporal light patterns that interacted with an electron beam, leaving identifiable marks in the electron spectrum.

Opening New Doors in Electron Microscopy

This interaction between free electrons and DKS has enabled the probing of soliton dynamics and the ultrafast modulation of electron beams. This technological breakthrough opens up possibilities for high repetition-rate ultrafast electron microscopy and particle accelerators powered by a small photonic chip. The non-invasive technique of electron microscopy used in this study provides a way to directly access the intracavity field, which is critical for understanding nonlinear optical physics and the development of nonlinear photonic devices.

The photonic chips used in the experiments were fabricated at EPFL’s facilities, and the experiments were carried out at the Göttingen Ultrafast Transmission Electron Microscopy (UTEM) Lab. The study represents a significant step in the field of nonlinear optics and its applications in technology and science.

Science & Technology
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Science & Technology

