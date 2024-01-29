Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick Proposes to Amy Jackson in Picturesque Swiss Proposal

British actor Ed Westwick, famed for his role as Chuck Bass on the popular television series 'Gossip Girl,' has announced his engagement to partner and Bollywood actress Amy Jackson. The romantic proposal took place during a skiing trip in Gstaad, Switzerland, and was shared with the world via Instagram.

A Romantic Proposal in Switzerland

The couple took to Instagram to share the joyous news, posting pictures of the proposal. The photos captured a picturesque moment with Westwick down on one knee, presenting a ring to Jackson on a scenic bridge, as onlookers snapped the delightful moment. The stunning alpine backdrop of Gstaad added an extra touch of romance to the proposal, making it a moment to remember.

Celebrations and Well-Wishers

The engagement announcement was met with a wave of congratulations from friends, fans, and fellow celebrities. Among the well-wishers were Danielle Marcan, Portia Freeman, Alice Amelia, and Melissa Odabash. Amy Jackson responded enthusiastically to the post, indicating her excitement and happiness about the forthcoming nuptials.

From Silverstone Racetrack to Engagement

The couple first crossed paths in 2012 at Silverstone Racetrack, and since then, they have expressed their strong connection and future aspirations. In an interview in October 2023, Westwick interestingly mentioned his vision of starting a family with Jackson. This recent engagement is a significant step towards realizing that dream.

Reverberations among Gossip Girl Fans

The news of the engagement also delighted Gossip Girl fans, with many drawing parallels between Westwick's real-life romance and his on-screen love interest. Fans jokingly referred to the couple as 'Chuck and Blair,' an ode to the iconic pairing from the show.

The engagement marks the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson. As they plan for their future together, fans worldwide eagerly anticipate the upcoming wedding, hoping it will be as enchanting as the proposal.