Disaster

Freight Train Derails in Gotthard Base Tunnel: Passenger Travel Suspended

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
In the heart of Switzerland, beneath the majestic Swiss Alps, resides the world’s longest train tunnel – the Gotthard Base Tunnel. On August 10, 2024, this engineering marvel was shaken to its core when a freight train suffered a derailment. A faulty wheel cracked under pressure, causing significant damage to the tunnel’s infrastructure and disrupting passenger travel.

Impact and Implications of the Derailment

The incident occurred near the Faido interchange, a crucial junction connecting the east and west tunnels. The derailment’s impact was severe, leading to the destruction of a gate that separates the two tunnels, thereby rendering the tunnel unsafe for passenger travel. The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), operators of the tunnel, have shut down passenger service until September 2024 for extensive repairs.

Financial and Logistical Challenges

According to preliminary estimates, the repair cost lies between 103 and 135 million euros, a substantial amount considering the tunnel’s critical role in facilitating goods and cargo transport between Germany and Italy. The seven-kilometer stretch of the tunnel is now a site of restoration, with railway infrastructure needing replacement.

Alternatives for Passengers

In the meantime, passengers seeking to traverse from the north to the south of Switzerland are left to embark on a longer, albeit more scenic, journey. This alternative route adds an additional hour for domestic travelers, a minor inconvenience to ensure safety while the Gotthard Base Tunnel undergoes restoration.

The derailment of the freight train in the Gotthard Base Tunnel marks a significant disruption in Swiss transport infrastructure. However, the resilience of the Swiss Federal Railways and their commitment to safety and restoration promise a return to normalcy in the coming months.

0
Disaster Switzerland Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

