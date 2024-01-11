en English
Energy

ETH Zurich and AEW Energie Win Watt d’Or 2024 for Innovative Power Grid Algorithm

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
ETH Zurich and AEW Energie Win Watt d’Or 2024 for Innovative Power Grid Algorithm

ETH Zurich and AEW Energie AG have been recognized with the prestigious Watt d’Or 2024 award in the Energy Technologies category. The accolade comes in appreciation of their pioneering work in developing an innovative algorithm that streamlines electricity grid operations.

Revolutionizing Power Grid Management

At the heart of this innovation is the Online Feedback Optimization algorithm, a product of a collaborative effort under the umbrella of the National Centre of Competence in Research “Dependable, ubiquitous automation” (NCCR Automation). The algorithm has been successfully implemented within the AEW electricity grid, where it serves to efficiently regulate reactive power and voltage.

The team behind this groundbreaking work, led by Professor Florian Dörfler and including researchers Lukas Ortmann and Saverio Bolognani, hails from ETH Zurich. Through a pilot project, the team has demonstrated that this algorithm can significantly enhance grid stability. It accomplishes this by adeptly managing reactive power outputs from photovoltaic systems, a critical component in maintaining optimal voltage levels within the grid.

Real-time Data for Dynamic Adjustments

The true genius of the algorithm lies in its use of real-time data, enabling it to adjust reactive power on the fly. This results in optimized grid operations sans the requirement for additional infrastructure. Tested under real-world conditions, the software has proven its robustness and is now in constant operation.

Its versatility extends beyond solar plants. The algorithm is applicable to any power plants equipped with inverters, including hydropower plants, wind turbines, and even electric car charging stations.

Enhancing Grid Capacity and Reducing Costs

The technology promises to boost grid capacity by an estimated 10 percent. It also aims to reduce investment costs associated with grid expansion in the short to medium term. By doing so, it contributes significantly to grid stability and security of electricity supply in Switzerland. The award-winning project underlines the potential of the algorithm in supporting the energy transition towards a more sustainable and efficient energy supply.

Energy
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

