Basilea Pharmaceutica Acquires Preclinical Program from Spexis AG

In a significant move, Switzerland-based biopharmaceutical company, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, has announced the acquisition of a preclinical program from Spexis AG. Targeting Gram-negative bacteria, this novel class of antibiotics disrupts the lipopolysacchiaide transport, making it a potential weapon against priority pathogens as recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Meeting the Urgent Need for New Antibiotics

The program’s antibiotics have exhibited potent and rapid bactericidal activity both in vitro and in vivo, proving effective even against multidrug-resistant strains such as Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae. These strains pose a significant challenge in healthcare due to their resistance to multiple antibiotic classes and their role in inducing inflammation and amplifying infection pathogenesis. The WHO has listed nine classes of Gram-negative bacteria as a significant threat to human health, underscoring the urgent need for new antibiotics.

Details of the Acquisition

The acquisition includes all program compounds, know-how, intellectual property, and is valued up to CHF 2 million, with potential low single-digit percentage royalties on sales. Basilea will also assume Spexis’ rights and obligations under licensing agreements, pending approval by the Western District Court of the Canton Basel-Landschaft.

Basilea’s Anti-Infective Portfolio

Founded in 2000 and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Basilea focuses on addressing severe bacterial and fungal infections. The company has launched two hospital brands, Cresemba and Zevtera, for treating these infections. The company has a portfolio of anti-infective assets in various stages of development. This acquisition reflects Basilea’s commitment to researching and developing solutions to combat multidrug-resistant bacteria and other severe infections.