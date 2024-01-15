en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Basilea Pharmaceutica Acquires Preclinical Program from Spexis AG

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:40 am EST
Basilea Pharmaceutica Acquires Preclinical Program from Spexis AG

In a significant move, Switzerland-based biopharmaceutical company, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, has announced the acquisition of a preclinical program from Spexis AG. Targeting Gram-negative bacteria, this novel class of antibiotics disrupts the lipopolysacchiaide transport, making it a potential weapon against priority pathogens as recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Meeting the Urgent Need for New Antibiotics

The program’s antibiotics have exhibited potent and rapid bactericidal activity both in vitro and in vivo, proving effective even against multidrug-resistant strains such as Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae. These strains pose a significant challenge in healthcare due to their resistance to multiple antibiotic classes and their role in inducing inflammation and amplifying infection pathogenesis. The WHO has listed nine classes of Gram-negative bacteria as a significant threat to human health, underscoring the urgent need for new antibiotics.

Details of the Acquisition

The acquisition includes all program compounds, know-how, intellectual property, and is valued up to CHF 2 million, with potential low single-digit percentage royalties on sales. Basilea will also assume Spexis’ rights and obligations under licensing agreements, pending approval by the Western District Court of the Canton Basel-Landschaft.

Basilea’s Anti-Infective Portfolio

Founded in 2000 and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Basilea focuses on addressing severe bacterial and fungal infections. The company has launched two hospital brands, Cresemba and Zevtera, for treating these infections. The company has a portfolio of anti-infective assets in various stages of development. This acquisition reflects Basilea’s commitment to researching and developing solutions to combat multidrug-resistant bacteria and other severe infections.

0
Science & Technology Switzerland
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
3 mins ago
Genetically Modified Crops in Africa: A Threat or Opportunity?
The discourse over genetically modified (GM) crops and their potential impact on biodiversity in Africa is a complex narrative with conflicting perspectives. On one hand, we have voices like Fred Odongo, an agroecologist in Uganda, who expresses fears that altered genes from GM organisms could disrupt Africa’s natural ecosystems leading to biodiversity loss. On the
Genetically Modified Crops in Africa: A Threat or Opportunity?
Bihar Government to Conduct Real-Time Studies to Identify Sources of Air Pollution
25 mins ago
Bihar Government to Conduct Real-Time Studies to Identify Sources of Air Pollution
Navigating the Complexities of the Extended Shelf Life (ESL) Milk Market
29 mins ago
Navigating the Complexities of the Extended Shelf Life (ESL) Milk Market
Unraveling the Universe: The Solar System's Voyage Around the Milky Way
5 mins ago
Unraveling the Universe: The Solar System's Voyage Around the Milky Way
Spexis AG Sells Antibiotics Program to Basilea Pharmaceutica in a Landmark Deal
14 mins ago
Spexis AG Sells Antibiotics Program to Basilea Pharmaceutica in a Landmark Deal
Basilea Acquires Novel Antibiotic Class from Spexis to Combat Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria
14 mins ago
Basilea Acquires Novel Antibiotic Class from Spexis to Combat Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria
Latest Headlines
World News
Hungarian Opposition LMP Demands Pay Raise for Foster Parents Amid Shortage
11 seconds
Hungarian Opposition LMP Demands Pay Raise for Foster Parents Amid Shortage
A New Horizon: Urban Transformation of Battalgazi District in Kayseri
20 seconds
A New Horizon: Urban Transformation of Battalgazi District in Kayseri
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
2 mins
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
3 mins
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
4 mins
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
4 mins
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
Israeli Raids Cause Communications Blackout in Gaza; Namibia Criticizes Germany
4 mins
Israeli Raids Cause Communications Blackout in Gaza; Namibia Criticizes Germany
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
4 mins
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair
5 mins
El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
57 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app