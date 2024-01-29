Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick: A Tale of Love, Engagement and 'Crakk'

British actress Amy Jackson and actor-musician Ed Westwick have ignited the virtual world with the announcement of their engagement.

The romantic proposal unfolded on a bridge in Switzerland, a moment immortalized through a series of intimate photos shared on Instagram showcasing Ed down on one knee and the couple's ensuing embrace.

A Star-Studded Engagement

As the news broke, a flurry of well-wishes poured in from industry friends and colleagues. Bollywood stars Kiara Advani, Shruti Haasan, Sophie Choudry, and Athiya Shetty were among the many who expressed their joy and congratulations in the form of comments and emojis on the couple's social media posts.

From 'Crakk' to Crackling News

The engagement announcement arrived on the heels of Amy Jackson's news about the completion of her forthcoming action thriller, 'Crakk.' Directed by Aditya Datt, and featuring a stellar cast including Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nora Fatehi, the film is slated for theatrical release on February 23, 2024. The announcement of the engagement and the film are indeed a double delight for the fans of the actress.

A Love Story in the Public Eye

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have been candid about their relationship since they first made it public on Instagram in 2022. Last year, Amy posted a heartfelt birthday message for Ed, enumerating the qualities she cherishes in him and expressing her deep love. The couple first met at the Silverstone racetrack in 2021 and have been inseparable ever since. Known for his role as Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, Ed has previously voiced his excitement about settling down and starting a family in an interview with Hello! magazine. The newly engaged couple has recently purchased a home in the countryside, signaling their readiness for a shared future.