AI Researcher Raises Alarm on Existential Risks of Advanced AI, Proposes Deepfakes Regulation

At the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland, AI researcher and CEO of Conjecture, Connor Leahy, issued a stark warning about the existential threats posed by advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Leahy's apprehension stems from his experience working with OpenAI's GPT-2 in 2019, where he noticed a glimmer of generality in AI that, in his view, could potentially overpower humanity's capacity to regulate it.

Outlawing Deepfakes: A Starting Point

Leahy's immediate recommendation for mitigating AI-related risks revolves around the regulation of deepfakes — AI-manufactured images often misused to create nonconsensual sexual content. He argues that deepfakes serve as an accessible target for regulation, given the broad consensus regarding their harmful implications.

From Users to Creators: A Comprehensive Accountability Approach

Leahy's approach to accountability extends beyond the users of harmful AI technology. He suggests holding creators, distributors, and hosts of such technology accountable as well. Drawing a parallel to society's treatment of child sexual abuse material, Leahy proposes that those involved in the production and dissemination of systems capable of creating deepfakes should be held liable for any resulting harm.

Liability as a Mechanism for Responsible AI Development

According to Leahy, the imposition of liability can create an incentive for responsible decision-making among AI developers. He sees this as a vital step toward managing the broader set of challenges that AI presents, including potential threats stemming from artificial general intelligence (AGI).