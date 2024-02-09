Zara Larsson's Journey to Independence: Releasing 'Venus' on Her Own Label

Zara Larsson, the Swedish pop sensation, has taken a bold leap in her career by acquiring the rights to her master recordings and launching her own record label, Sommer House. Two years after this significant move, she is ready to release her fourth album, 'Venus', on February 9, 2024. This album marks an important milestone in Larsson's journey towards independence and control over her career.

A Tale of Empowerment and Independence

Larsson's decision to take control of her masters was inspired by the situation that unfolded when Taylor Swift's old label was sold. Swift was compelled to re-record her old music to regain ownership, which resonated with Larsson. When her former label head, Ola Hakansson, decided to retire, he offered Larsson the first opportunity to buy her masters.

Larsson expresses her gratitude towards Hakansson for this opportunity, stating, "I'm so thankful that Ola trusted me enough to give me the chance to own my career's work. It's a huge responsibility, but it also gives me a sense of empowerment and control over my future."

The Birth of 'Venus'

Larsson's new album, 'Venus', is a testament to her growth as an artist. The album includes singles such as 'Can't Tame Her', 'End of Time', and 'On My Love', along with a collaboration with David Guetta. The tracks showcase a variety of musical styles, from energetic pop anthems to melodic ballads.

One of the standout tracks on the album is 'You Love Who You Love', featuring a unique chorus transformation. "I wanted to create something different with this song," Larsson explains. "The chorus transformation represents the journey of self-discovery and acceptance that we all go through."

The album also includes a love letter to Larsson's sister, reflecting her personal growth and the importance of family in her life.

Looking Ahead

With the release of 'Venus', Larsson is set to embark on a UK and European headline tour, the Venus Tour, in February and March 2024. She is also an accomplished ice skater, which adds another dimension to her live performances.

In the future, Larsson aspires to use her label, Sommer House, to foster new talent. "I want to create a platform for up-and-coming artists to showcase their work," she says. "I believe that everyone deserves a chance to shine."

Zara Larsson's journey towards independence in the music industry is a powerful example of an artist taking control of their career. With the release of 'Venus', she is not only showcasing her musical prowess but also her determination to pave her own path in the industry. As she embarks on her Venus Tour, fans around the world are eager to witness this new chapter in Larsson's career.