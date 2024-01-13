en English
Automotive

Volvo V90 Recharge: A Fitting Finale to a Storied Lineage

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:56 am EST
Volvo V90 Recharge: A Fitting Finale to a Storied Lineage

The Volvo V90 Recharge, the final model in Volvo’s line of estate cars, signifies the end of an era. The company is transitioning from estates and saloons, symbols of a specific lifestyle, to embrace the future of automotive design with SUVs and electrification. The V90 Recharge, a plug-in hybrid, is a testament to this transition, blending traditional Volvo values with modern capabilities.

A Fine Blend of Tradition and Modernity

The V90 Recharge is equipped with a 2.0l petrol engine and an electric motor. This hybrid system not only represents Volvo’s commitment to sustainable transportation but also its dedication to maintaining the brand’s signature performance. The design of the V90 carries classic Volvo cues, subtly infused with contemporary elements. One notable feature is the vertical touchscreen interface, which sits comfortably amongst old-school knobs and dials, a nod to the car’s lineage.

Performance and Pricing

With a price range from 50,315 to 72,815 for the tested model, the V90 offers a top speed of 112 mph. It accelerates from 0 to 60 in a brisk 4.8 seconds and boasts a fuel economy of 246.5 mpg, considering some all-electric use. Its CO2 emissions are rated at a low 25g/km, further underscoring the car’s environmentally conscious design.

The Last of Its Kind

The Volvo V90 Recharge, likened to the Keir Starmer of the car world by Sean O’Grady for its capability and civility, stands as the last in the line of Volvo estate cars. The estate car, once a mainstay of Volvo’s lineup, is making way for the future of automotive design with the advent of electric vehicles. Despite not boasting the latest technology or the fashionable shape of contemporary cars, the V90, with its safety features, tasteful interior, and efficient plug-in hybrid system, still holds appeal for those who appreciate its legacy.

As Volvo shifts gears towards full electrification, the V90 Recharge may well be the final echo of a bygone era, a fitting finale to a storied lineage, and the dawn of a new chapter in Volvo’s history.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

