Automotive

Volvo Group Funds Research into Hydrogen Combustion Engines

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:57 am EST
Volvo Group Funds Research into Hydrogen Combustion Engines

The Volvo Group is taking a major stride towards sustainable transportation technologies by directing its resources towards research on hydrogen internal combustion engines (H2 ICE) for heavy vehicles.

In a move that diverges from the automotive industry’s prevalent transition towards all-electric vehicles, Volvo and the broader truck industry are recognizing the potential that combustion engines continue to hold.

Investing in Hydrogen Combustion Engine Research

Volvo is funding two PhD scholarships in Sweden to delve into the realm of hydrogen combustion engines. The research aims to explore the suitability of these engines for a range of heavy-duty applications. This encompasses buses, trucks, public works machinery, and extends to marine and industrial uses. Lars Stenqvist, the Chief Technology Officer of the Volvo Group, emphasized the necessity of diverse propulsion methods to cater to customer demands and environmental targets.

VICE School: A Platform for Expertise Development

To facilitate this research, Volvo has established the VICE (Volvo Internal Combustion Engine) school to ensure the development of expertise in this niche area. The two PhD students funded by Volvo will conduct their research at Chalmers University and Lund University. Both these institutions will receive funding from Volvo for research, supervision, and experimental costs. Notably, Chalmers University is renowned for its dedicated hydrogen department, TechForH2.

Volvo’s Broader Investment Strategy

The company’s commitment to hydrogen technologies is manifested not only in its research investments but also in its broader investment strategy. This includes a focus on battery electrics and renewable fuels, thereby demonstrating Volvo’s comprehensive approach to achieving zero-emission vehicles.

0
Automotive Science & Technology Sweden
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

