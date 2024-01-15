Volvo Group Funds Research into Hydrogen Combustion Engines

The Volvo Group is taking a major stride towards sustainable transportation technologies by directing its resources towards research on hydrogen internal combustion engines (H2 ICE) for heavy vehicles.

In a move that diverges from the automotive industry’s prevalent transition towards all-electric vehicles, Volvo and the broader truck industry are recognizing the potential that combustion engines continue to hold.

Investing in Hydrogen Combustion Engine Research

Volvo is funding two PhD scholarships in Sweden to delve into the realm of hydrogen combustion engines. The research aims to explore the suitability of these engines for a range of heavy-duty applications. This encompasses buses, trucks, public works machinery, and extends to marine and industrial uses. Lars Stenqvist, the Chief Technology Officer of the Volvo Group, emphasized the necessity of diverse propulsion methods to cater to customer demands and environmental targets.

VICE School: A Platform for Expertise Development

To facilitate this research, Volvo has established the VICE (Volvo Internal Combustion Engine) school to ensure the development of expertise in this niche area. The two PhD students funded by Volvo will conduct their research at Chalmers University and Lund University. Both these institutions will receive funding from Volvo for research, supervision, and experimental costs. Notably, Chalmers University is renowned for its dedicated hydrogen department, TechForH2.

Volvo’s Broader Investment Strategy

The company’s commitment to hydrogen technologies is manifested not only in its research investments but also in its broader investment strategy. This includes a focus on battery electrics and renewable fuels, thereby demonstrating Volvo’s comprehensive approach to achieving zero-emission vehicles.