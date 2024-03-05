UN Expert Urges Holistic Approach to Combat Religious Hatred, Highlights Global Divide

Amidst increasing global polarization and conflict, a comprehensive strategy to address hatred based on religion or belief is crucial, according to Nazila Ghanea, the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief. During her report to the 55th Session of the Human Rights Council, Ghanea emphasized the need for states to be sensitive and responsive to expressions of religious hatred, underscoring the importance of confronting the broader social disdain and discrimination towards religious groups.

Understanding the Scope of Religious Hatred

Ghanea’s report sheds light on the multifaceted nature of religious hatred, including threats, harassment, and accusations of blasphemy, both in digital and physical spaces. These expressions of hatred not only affect individuals and communities on a psychological level but also serve as indicators of deeper prejudicial attitudes that must be addressed proactively. The expert also pointed out the disproportionate focus on isolated acts of hatred, which diverts attention from the systemic policies of intolerance and discrimination perpetuated by states.

State Responsibilities and Legislative Review

The Special Rapporteur called for a thorough review of all legislation and policies to eliminate hate speech and ensure accountability for those who advocate religious hatred, regardless of their status. She highlighted recent public incidents, such as the burning of holy books, which while drawing significant public condemnation, need to be assessed on a case-by-case basis to determine if they constitute criminal incitement. Ghanea stressed the importance of human rights-compliant responses and the necessity for states to adopt policies promoting diversity and upholding human rights principles, including freedom of religion or belief and expression.

Global Collaboration and Dialogue

Ghanea advocated for a global commitment to dialogue and collaboration among states to effectively address the challenge of religious hatred in our interconnected societies. She also summarized her official visits to Tajikistan and Sweden in 2023, highlighting the unique challenges and efforts in these countries to promote religious tolerance and freedom. The Special Rapporteur’s call to action underscores the urgent need for comprehensive and inclusive strategies to foster a more tolerant and respectful global community.

As the world grapples with the rising tide of religious hatred, the UN’s call for a holistic approach signifies a pivotal moment in the quest for global harmony and understanding. The emphasis on legislative review, accountability, and international cooperation presents a road map towards mitigating the divides that threaten to deepen global conflicts. In navigating these challenges, the collective pursuit of diversity, human rights, and religious freedom stands as a beacon of hope against the shadows of intolerance.