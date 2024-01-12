en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sweden

Sweden’s Unconventional Contest: Celebrating the World’s Ugliest Lawn

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:22 pm EST
Sweden’s Unconventional Contest: Celebrating the World’s Ugliest Lawn

Sweden has taken a revolutionary approach to landscaping and gardening norms with the introduction of a unique competition dubbed the World’s Ugliest Lawn. Rejecting the long-held obsession with lush, green lawns, this contest celebrates the arid, brown, and less traditionally aesthetic aspects of landscaping. The competition’s novelty lies in its embrace of what many would consider a horticultural faux pas.

Ugliness for a Cause

The World’s Ugliest Lawn contest has an underlying motive beyond challenging gardening aesthetics. Specifically, it aims to shed light on the issue of water scarcity and the impact of lawns on water resources. The competition is a wake-up call for individuals to reconsider their lawn maintenance practices and acknowledge the environmental toll of excessive water usage.

Victory in Aridity

The winner of this unusual contest is Kathleen Murray from Tasmania, Australia. Her victory underscores the competition’s primary message: that there is beauty in aridity. Kathleen’s winning lawn, characterized by its brown and dry appearance, serves as a stark reminder of the water conservation challenges that the world faces.

A Global Initiative

This competition is part of a broader initiative, carried out in collaboration with Rolex’s Perpetual Planet initiative and CNN’s Call to Earth series. This joint venture seeks to raise awareness about the sustainable use of water resources and the role each individual can play in mitigating water scarcity. The World’s Ugliest Lawn contest, therefore, stands as a symbol of a shift in societal norms towards a more environmentally conscious approach to gardening and landscaping.

0
Sweden
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sweden

See more
5 hours ago
Deputy Governor Per Jansson Suggests Rethinking High Interest Rate Strategy Amid Slowing Inflation
In a significant development, the Deputy Governor of Sweden’s central bank, Per Jansson, has proposed a reevaluation of the bank’s strategy to maintain high interest rates, following recent data that indicates a more considerable slowdown in inflation than initially expected. Sweden’s economy has witnessed two back-to-back reports showcasing a drop in consumer price inflation, a
Deputy Governor Per Jansson Suggests Rethinking High Interest Rate Strategy Amid Slowing Inflation
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
12 hours ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Swedish Youths Fear War Following Defense Officials' Statements
14 hours ago
Swedish Youths Fear War Following Defense Officials' Statements
Workplace Interventions and Their Impact on Office Workers' Mental Health
6 hours ago
Workplace Interventions and Their Impact on Office Workers' Mental Health
Sweden’s SVT Text: A Nostalgic Beacon in the Digital Age
7 hours ago
Sweden’s SVT Text: A Nostalgic Beacon in the Digital Age
Sven-Goran Eriksson, Former England Manager, Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
11 hours ago
Sven-Goran Eriksson, Former England Manager, Reveals Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Latest Headlines
World News
Koushik Vasuki: The Engineer Turned Cricketer Defying the Odds
3 mins
Koushik Vasuki: The Engineer Turned Cricketer Defying the Odds
Somalia's President Mohamud Engages in Crucial Dialogue with UN Secretary-General
4 mins
Somalia's President Mohamud Engages in Crucial Dialogue with UN Secretary-General
John Millman Bids Farewell to Tennis after Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
4 mins
John Millman Bids Farewell to Tennis after Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
Patriotic Front Refutes Claims of Tweaking Asset Declaration Laws
5 mins
Patriotic Front Refutes Claims of Tweaking Asset Declaration Laws
UConn Researchers Crack the Code of Elusive Proteins Crucial for Cell Division
5 mins
UConn Researchers Crack the Code of Elusive Proteins Crucial for Cell Division
Unresolved Debate Over Australia Day: A Nation Divided
5 mins
Unresolved Debate Over Australia Day: A Nation Divided
Harvard University Under Fire for Association with West Bank's Birzeit University
6 mins
Harvard University Under Fire for Association with West Bank's Birzeit University
Kansas City Chiefs' Playoff Campaign: A 'Love Story' with Football
6 mins
Kansas City Chiefs' Playoff Campaign: A 'Love Story' with Football
Thrills of California Cup and Major Boost for Kentucky Derby's Purse
7 mins
Thrills of California Cup and Major Boost for Kentucky Derby's Purse
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app