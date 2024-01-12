Sweden’s Unconventional Contest: Celebrating the World’s Ugliest Lawn

Sweden has taken a revolutionary approach to landscaping and gardening norms with the introduction of a unique competition dubbed the World’s Ugliest Lawn. Rejecting the long-held obsession with lush, green lawns, this contest celebrates the arid, brown, and less traditionally aesthetic aspects of landscaping. The competition’s novelty lies in its embrace of what many would consider a horticultural faux pas.

Ugliness for a Cause

The World’s Ugliest Lawn contest has an underlying motive beyond challenging gardening aesthetics. Specifically, it aims to shed light on the issue of water scarcity and the impact of lawns on water resources. The competition is a wake-up call for individuals to reconsider their lawn maintenance practices and acknowledge the environmental toll of excessive water usage.

Victory in Aridity

The winner of this unusual contest is Kathleen Murray from Tasmania, Australia. Her victory underscores the competition’s primary message: that there is beauty in aridity. Kathleen’s winning lawn, characterized by its brown and dry appearance, serves as a stark reminder of the water conservation challenges that the world faces.

A Global Initiative

This competition is part of a broader initiative, carried out in collaboration with Rolex’s Perpetual Planet initiative and CNN’s Call to Earth series. This joint venture seeks to raise awareness about the sustainable use of water resources and the role each individual can play in mitigating water scarcity. The World’s Ugliest Lawn contest, therefore, stands as a symbol of a shift in societal norms towards a more environmentally conscious approach to gardening and landscaping.