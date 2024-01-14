Sweden Bolsters Defense Capabilities with Increased Ammunition Production

In a strategic endeavor to strengthen defense capabilities and support the European Union’s (EU) initiatives, the Swedish government has inked a deal with Nammo, a leading ammunition manufacturer. The agreement focuses on escalating the production of 155mm artillery ammunition within Sweden, a move that the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV) underscores as crucial in securing artillery ammunition supply chains. This development aligns seamlessly with the EU’s Act in Support of Ammunition Production, an initiative designed to increase the production of ammunition and missiles across the EU.

Joint Funding for Increased Ammunition Production

The contract, which is jointly financed by Sweden and the EU, will be finalized once the EU sets aside funds for the project in the first quarter of 2024. This move is an integral part of Sweden’s commitment to assist Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. Sweden is taking significant steps to ensure it can provide the necessary support, with other Nordic nations also contributing artillery rounds. The agreement is a testament to the strategic partnerships forming in response to geopolitical tensions and the necessity for enhanced defense postures.

Nammo’s Previous Deal with FMV

In 2022, Nammo had secured a seven-year contract with the FMV to produce 12.7mm ammunition, with production lines in Spain and Norway. This made Nammo the exclusive supplier of this ammunition to Sweden until 2029. The deal, valued at 120 million kroner (approximately $11.6 million), further underscores the strategic alliances being forged to counteract geopolitical volatility.

Implications for the Nordic Region

This move is part of a broader effort to ramp up ammunition production for ongoing support to Ukraine and to bolster the long-term reliability of artillery ammunition supplies in Sweden and the Nordic region. It is a part of the Nordic Defense Cooperation Nordefco and is spearheaded by FMV. The agreement will transition into a contract provided the EU allocates the necessary funds during Q1 2024. This initiative not only strengthens the defense posture of the Nordic region but also underscores its commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the face of geopolitical tensions.