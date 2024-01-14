en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Sweden Bolsters Defense Capabilities with Increased Ammunition Production

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:29 am EST
Sweden Bolsters Defense Capabilities with Increased Ammunition Production

In a strategic endeavor to strengthen defense capabilities and support the European Union’s (EU) initiatives, the Swedish government has inked a deal with Nammo, a leading ammunition manufacturer. The agreement focuses on escalating the production of 155mm artillery ammunition within Sweden, a move that the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV) underscores as crucial in securing artillery ammunition supply chains. This development aligns seamlessly with the EU’s Act in Support of Ammunition Production, an initiative designed to increase the production of ammunition and missiles across the EU.

Joint Funding for Increased Ammunition Production

The contract, which is jointly financed by Sweden and the EU, will be finalized once the EU sets aside funds for the project in the first quarter of 2024. This move is an integral part of Sweden’s commitment to assist Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. Sweden is taking significant steps to ensure it can provide the necessary support, with other Nordic nations also contributing artillery rounds. The agreement is a testament to the strategic partnerships forming in response to geopolitical tensions and the necessity for enhanced defense postures.

Nammo’s Previous Deal with FMV

In 2022, Nammo had secured a seven-year contract with the FMV to produce 12.7mm ammunition, with production lines in Spain and Norway. This made Nammo the exclusive supplier of this ammunition to Sweden until 2029. The deal, valued at 120 million kroner (approximately $11.6 million), further underscores the strategic alliances being forged to counteract geopolitical volatility.

Implications for the Nordic Region

This move is part of a broader effort to ramp up ammunition production for ongoing support to Ukraine and to bolster the long-term reliability of artillery ammunition supplies in Sweden and the Nordic region. It is a part of the Nordic Defense Cooperation Nordefco and is spearheaded by FMV. The agreement will transition into a contract provided the EU allocates the necessary funds during Q1 2024. This initiative not only strengthens the defense posture of the Nordic region but also underscores its commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the face of geopolitical tensions.

0
Europe Military Sweden
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
22 mins ago
Young Female Royals to Ascend European Thrones: A New Era of Monarchy
A profound shift is looming over Europe’s monarchies as a wave of young female royals, including Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, Leonor of Spain, and Estelle of Sweden, stand poised to ascend to their respective thrones. This unprecedented generational change comes on the heels of the establishment of
Young Female Royals to Ascend European Thrones: A New Era of Monarchy
EU Anti-Piracy Mission at Risk Amid Diplomatic Strains Between Germany and France
4 hours ago
EU Anti-Piracy Mission at Risk Amid Diplomatic Strains Between Germany and France
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
4 hours ago
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
The Abdication of Queen Margrethe II: A Shift in the European Royal Landscape
27 mins ago
The Abdication of Queen Margrethe II: A Shift in the European Royal Landscape
Czech Republic Embraces 'Czechia': A Reflection of History and Geopolitics
58 mins ago
Czech Republic Embraces 'Czechia': A Reflection of History and Geopolitics
Queen Margrethe's Abdication: A Potential Catalyst for Monarchical Change
1 hour ago
Queen Margrethe's Abdication: A Potential Catalyst for Monarchical Change
Latest Headlines
World News
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
36 seconds
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge
Prompt Offside Calls: A Matter of Safety in Football?
39 seconds
Prompt Offside Calls: A Matter of Safety in Football?
Dry January Inspires a Wave of Creative Non-Alcoholic Cocktails
6 mins
Dry January Inspires a Wave of Creative Non-Alcoholic Cocktails
Yu Lei Assumes Role as Singapore's National Women's Water Polo Coach
6 mins
Yu Lei Assumes Role as Singapore's National Women's Water Polo Coach
Ghana's 2024 Elections: Anlo and Keta MPs Urge Mahama to Commit to Coastline Protection
6 mins
Ghana's 2024 Elections: Anlo and Keta MPs Urge Mahama to Commit to Coastline Protection
Michael Flynn Expresses Support for QAnon in Leaked Recording
6 mins
Michael Flynn Expresses Support for QAnon in Leaked Recording
Adhir Ranjan on Bharat Jodo 2.0 and Congress' Strategy for 2024 Elections
21 mins
Adhir Ranjan on Bharat Jodo 2.0 and Congress' Strategy for 2024 Elections
House Investigation into January 6 Capitol Breach Advances with New Phase and Speaker's Support
22 mins
House Investigation into January 6 Capitol Breach Advances with New Phase and Speaker's Support
Kyle Walker's Secret Family Unveiled: Marriage to Annie Kilner on the Rocks
22 mins
Kyle Walker's Secret Family Unveiled: Marriage to Annie Kilner on the Rocks
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
1 hour
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
6 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
6 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
11 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
11 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
11 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app