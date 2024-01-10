en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Rare Green Flash from Venus Captured in Stockholm Sky

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:25 pm EST
Rare Green Flash from Venus Captured in Stockholm Sky

Over Stockholm’s pre-dawn sky, a rare confluence of celestial events unfolded. Venus, the second planet from the Sun, rose in tandem with the Moon, casting an ethereal tableau against the dark canvas of the sky. Among the captivated observers was Peter Rosen, a photography enthusiast, who witnessed and captured a rare green flash from Venus, an occurrence that could be one of the best records of such an event.

Venus’s Green Flash: A Spectacular Display

The green flash on Venus is an optical phenomenon that occurs when the light of the celestial body passes through the Earth’s atmosphere at a particular angle. This creates a prism effect, separating white light into its fundamental colors – Red, Green, and Blue. The green segment of Venus’s light spectrum became visible due to the sharp stratification of temperature in the air, a condition that may have been accentuated by the low winter temperatures prevalent in southern Sweden. The result was a stunning and elusive green flash, a sight more commonly associated with the setting sun.

Rosen’s Visual Capture: A Testament to Celestial Wonders

Peter Rosen’s capture of this exceptional event serves as a testament to the universe’s dynamic beauty and unpredictability. His video could potentially be the best ever record of a green flash on Venus, notable for its clarity and detail. This sighting has provided valuable insights into the unique atmospheric conditions of Venus and the occurrence of green flashes on the planet, igniting interest among both amateur stargazers and professional astronomers.

Understanding Our Universe: A Continuous Journey

The green flash over Stockholm is a reminder of the unique celestial spectacles that can unfold with a blend of patience, serendipity, and keen observation. It underscores the inherent wonder and beauty of our solar system’s celestial activities, inviting us to continuously explore and understand the mysteries of our universe.

0
Science & Technology Sweden
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
53 seconds ago
Harvard Scientists Develop Game-Changing Solid-State Battery
In a groundbreaking development, scientists at the Harvard University’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) have unveiled a new solid-state lithium metal battery, promising a transformative leap in the realm of energy storage. This battery, capable of rapid charging and retaining high capacity over thousands of cycles, could potentially revolutionize the electric vehicle and
Harvard Scientists Develop Game-Changing Solid-State Battery
Playboy Model Kayla Kayden: Aspiring to be World's First 'Hybrid Human' with Neuralink Chip
20 mins ago
Playboy Model Kayla Kayden: Aspiring to be World's First 'Hybrid Human' with Neuralink Chip
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Risk, Study Shows
26 mins ago
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Risk, Study Shows
Mutants in MCU: Dawn of a New Era
6 mins ago
Mutants in MCU: Dawn of a New Era
CES 2024 Unveils Exciting Innovations: A Glimpse into the Future of Technology
13 mins ago
CES 2024 Unveils Exciting Innovations: A Glimpse into the Future of Technology
Frore Systems Unveils AirJet Mini Slim: A Game-Changer in Electronics Cooling
13 mins ago
Frore Systems Unveils AirJet Mini Slim: A Game-Changer in Electronics Cooling
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
1 min
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
2 mins
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
Adan Canto, Cherished for 'X-Men' Role, Succumbs to Cancer at 42
3 mins
Adan Canto, Cherished for 'X-Men' Role, Succumbs to Cancer at 42
EnChroma: Shattering Barriers for the Colorblind with Revolutionary Vision Technology
3 mins
EnChroma: Shattering Barriers for the Colorblind with Revolutionary Vision Technology
Group Advocating for Philippine Constitution Amendments Identified
3 mins
Group Advocating for Philippine Constitution Amendments Identified
Shake-Up in Tennessee: Titans Part Ways with Head Coach Mike Vrabel
3 mins
Shake-Up in Tennessee: Titans Part Ways with Head Coach Mike Vrabel
Philippines Expected to Become 'Aging Population' by 2030: UN Study
3 mins
Philippines Expected to Become 'Aging Population' by 2030: UN Study
Democratic Representative Chris Deluzio Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amidst Controversy
4 mins
Democratic Representative Chris Deluzio Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amidst Controversy
Hydro Flask Water Bottle Survives Intense Car Fire, Becomes Emotional Support
5 mins
Hydro Flask Water Bottle Survives Intense Car Fire, Becomes Emotional Support
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
17 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app