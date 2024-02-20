Penoxsulam: The Unlikely Hero in Global Food Security and Agricultural Efficiency
In an era where food security is more critical than ever, the spotlight turns to
an unlikely protagonist in the agricultural sector: Penoxsulam.
As of 2022, the global Penoxsulam market stood at a valuation of USD 343.21 million.
With a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.03% between
2024 and 2028, this herbicide is poised to play a pivotal role in the future of farming.
The driving forces behind this growth include the burgeoning global population,
the escalating demand for staple crops such as rice, and the pressing need for effective weed control mechanisms.
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next