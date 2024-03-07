Ocean Harvesting and NSK Finalize InfinityWEC Design, Eyeing 2025 Sea Trials to Boost Wave Energy

KARLSKRONA and GOTHENBURG, /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Harvesting, a pioneering wave energy firm, together with industrial giant NSK, have recently achieved a significant milestone in renewable energy technology. By completing the ball screw actuation system for the InfinityWEC generation 6 wave energy converter, they're now on track to raise 500,000 EUR for 2024's activities, setting the stage for a promising 1:3 scale sea trial project in 2025-2026.

Revolutionizing Renewable Energy

Wave energy stands as an untapped reservoir of renewable power, boasting the potential for more consistent electricity production compared to wind and solar. The InfinityWEC, with its innovative power take-off and control system, aims to capitalize on this by maximizing energy output from each wave. This breakthrough not only promises superior annual energy production but does so with an eye on sustainability, utilizing circular, low-cost, and low-CO2 emission materials. The collaboration between Ocean Harvesting and NSK has refined the ball screw actuation system, enhancing the InfinityWEC's performance under extreme and fatigue loads and doubling the available force from the ball screws.

Strategic Partnerships and Technological Synergies

Mikael Sidenmark, CEO of Ocean Harvesting, highlights the efficiency of combining ball screw actuators with their hydrostatic pre-tension system, optimized through advanced predictive control algorithms. This synergy allows for unparalleled control over the buoy's motion, significantly boosting energy production. NSK Europe's Director, emphasizing the fruitful partnership with Ocean Harvesting, views the development of the InfinityWEC as a testament to the synergy between high efficiency products and renewable energy sources like wave power. NSK's expertise in manufacturing high-load ball screws is instrumental in advancing this groundbreaking technology.

Looking Ahead: 2024 and Beyond

With a focus on structural analysis, model predictive control implementation, and completing the full-scale system design, Ocean Harvesting is gearing up for an ambitious 2025-2026 sea trial project. This phase is crucial for demonstrating the viability and efficiency of the InfinityWEC in real-world conditions. Concurrently, the ongoing EU-financed WECHull+ project aims to further refine buoy technology, underscoring Ocean Harvesting's commitment to revolutionizing wave energy. As the company seeks funding for 2024, the wave energy sector watches closely, anticipating the role of InfinityWEC in global renewable energy strategies.

The collaboration between Ocean Harvesting and NSK not only marks a significant leap forward in harnessing wave energy but also signals a broader shift towards sustainable, low-impact renewable energy sources. With the potential to significantly reduce CO2 emissions and production costs, InfinityWEC's innovative approach to wave energy could play a pivotal role in achieving net-zero energy systems worldwide, offering a glimmer of hope for a sustainable future.