Automotive

Kranpunkten Boosts Fleet with Ruthmann Hybrid Platforms Amid High Demand

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:45 pm EST
Kranpunkten Boosts Fleet with Ruthmann Hybrid Platforms Amid High Demand

In an ambitious move, Swedish rental company Kranpunkten has broadened its horizons with the procurement of six innovative Ruthmann hybrid truck mounted platforms. The expansion of the fleet includes two 27-meter TB 270 Pro Hybrid telescopic platforms and four 23-meter TBR 230 Pro Hybrid telescopic platforms equipped with a jib. The delivery of these state-of-the-art platforms is set to roll out throughout the year 2024 to the company’s depots in Stockholm and Gothenburg.

Successful Trials and Increased Demand

Following a successful trial run of its first TB 270 Hybrid in Gothenburg, Kranpunkten observed a surge in demand for its hybrid machinery. These machines have gained significant popularity for operations in noise-sensitive zones such as city centers, pedestrian areas, and residential zones. The selling point? Their low-emission and low-noise operation.

Hybrid Platforms: A Blend of Efficiency and Sustainability

The hybrid platforms stand out for their fully electric superstructure, enabling emission-free and noise-minimal operation. The chassis of the platforms is powered by low-emission diesel that can be fueled with HVO 100 renewable fuel. The lithium-ion battery pack, a key component of the hybrid model, can be recharged within a two-hour span.

Technical Specifications and Performance

The TB 270 Pro is designed to reach up to 18.1 meters with an unrestricted platform capacity of 100kg. On the other hand, the TBR 230 features a four-section boom and a jib, offering up to 17 meters of outreach. These specifications speak volumes about the machines’ operational capabilities and potential.

Rikard Jönsson, the purchasing manager of Kranpunkten, highlighted the role of novel technology in achieving sustainability goals. He views the expansion of their hybrid fleet as a stride towards a more sustainable and efficient operation.

0
Automotive Sustainability Sweden
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

