Influencer Finds Ganni-Inspired Designer Dupes at H&M: High Fashion on a Budget

LOOKING good on a budget has never been easier, with endless second options and the high street stocking incredible designer dupes. Proving that you don't have to spend a fortune on fashion, one influencer revealed that she's found Ganni style tops in H&M. Those who are familiar with the high-end love Ganni's elegant style, with ruffles, bows, and some seriously delicate lace details. Whilst their tops might look amazing on the manikins, most of us can't afford to spend over £130 on a single blouse - no matter how nice it looks.

Spring Fashion Finds

If you want to recreate the look for less, influencer Adina Morosan has found incredibly similar tops in H&M and they are perfect for Spring. First in her basket was a stunning blouse which had a classic blue and white pinstripe design. As she turned to the side, the fashionista showed off the bell sleeves, large frilly collar, and gorgeous bow fastenings - which were similar to Ganni's iconic bow blouse. This wasn't the only baby blue top she tried on as she tried on a jumper in a nearly identical shade. The fine knit jumper had an adorable Peter Pan collar with black trim, a stunning textured pattern, and ruffle peplum - giving it a super girly vibe.

Sold Out Sensations

However, Adina wasn't quite done with finding some seriously luxurious pieces and her blouse had a beautiful big bow fastening. Less structured than the previous two tops, the oversized shirt had large sleeves with the cuff sitting slightly further up the influencer's arm. Perfect for wearing to the office, this stunning shirt looked more high-end than high street as Adina posed in the changing rooms. Though these three tops had been available online in a range of sizes, each item has now sold out or is no longer available on the H&M website. It's hardly surprising as the content creator had gushed about the items gave 'Ganni vibes', despite being in H&M.

Where to Find Them Now

With the tops starting from as little as £29.99, it's no wonder that all three have been flying off the shelves with only limited sizing now available in store. If you do plan on bagging these bargains, you will have to visit your near H&M branch as you may be able to find them in person. Thankfully, there are still plenty of blouses to seriously revamp your wardrobe and they have seriously similar styles on offer. Our personal favorite is this Peter Pan collar jumper with contrasting black and white trim for just £19.99.

Embracing high fashion without the high price tag has never been more achievable. As influencers like Adina Morosan continue to uncover affordable gems that mirror the designs of luxury brands, the democratization of style becomes increasingly apparent. These H&M finds not only highlight the accessibility of trend-led fashion but also suggest a growing consumer preference for savvy shopping, blending the lines between luxury and high-street fashion.