Ericsson Announces Layoffs Amid 5G Market Slowdown

Telecom giant Ericsson has revealed plans to cut 1,200 jobs in Sweden amidst reduced spending on 5G equipment by customers.

The move comes as part of broader cost-cutting measures amid ongoing challenges in the mobile networks market.

Challenges Persist for Telecom Suppliers Amid Slowing 5G Sales

Ericsson and Nokia anticipate a tough year ahead as 5G equipment sales decline in key markets like North America and India, prompting Ericsson to implement layoffs and other cost-saving initiatives.

Layoffs Expected Amid Uncertain Market Conditions

Ericsson's decision to cut 1,200 jobs in Sweden reflects the challenging landscape in the 5G market, with slowing sales and cautious customer spending contributing to the need for cost reductions.

Cost-Saving Measures Implemented by Ericsson

In response to market conditions, Ericsson aims to increase operational efficiency through measures such as reducing the number of consultants, streamlining processes, and minimizing facilities, as it navigates ongoing uncertainties.