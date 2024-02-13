Enviro Systems' Uddevalla Plant: A Sustainable Recycling Revolution

A new era of sustainable recycling is dawning in Uddevalla, Sweden, as Scandinavian Enviro Systems breaks ground on their first full-scale recycling plant. The facility, a joint venture with Antin Infrastructure Partners and Michelin, aims to recycle 1 million metric tons of tires by 2030.

A Collaborative Effort for a Greener Future

The birth of this monumental project is a testament to successful collaborations. Enviro Systems, the municipality of Uddevalla, property owners, and general contractors have all played crucial roles in reaching this milestone. The general contractor for the construction, EBC Group, has been granted the permit by the Uddevalla municipality to begin the build.

Transforming Tires into Treasure

Scandinavian Enviro Systems specializes in recovering valuable raw materials from end-of-life products, including tires. The patented technology used in the plant will produce new tires with carbon black recovered from scrapped products, significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

Job Creation and Economic Growth

The plant's initial phase is expected to generate around forty green industrial jobs for the region, with potential for expansion and additional job opportunities. The economic impact of this project extends beyond job creation, as it also contributes to the growth of the local economy and promotes sustainable practices.

Enviro Systems' CEO, Fredrik Emilson, expressed his excitement about the project, emphasizing the importance of the collaborative efforts that led to this achievement. "This plant marks the beginning of an extensive European initiative to recycle 1 million metric tons of tires by 2030," said Emilson. "We are proud to be at the forefront of this movement."

The plant, which began construction in early 2024, is expected to be fully operational by 2025. With signed agreements worth €180 million over 5-10 years for the supply of end-of-life tires and recovered products, the future looks bright for Enviro Systems and its partners.

In a world where climate change and sustainability are at the forefront of global concerns, the construction of Enviro Systems' recycling plant in Uddevalla offers a beacon of hope. By transforming tires into valuable resources, this innovative project not only addresses environmental challenges but also contributes to job creation and economic growth.

With the first full-scale recycling unit based on Enviro's pyrolysis technology, the company is setting a new standard for the industry and paving the way for a greener, more sustainable future.

