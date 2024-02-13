Enviro Systems Embarks on Ambitious Tire Recycling Initiative in Sweden

A new chapter in European recycling is being written in Uddevalla, Sweden. Enviro Systems, a company at the forefront of recovering raw materials from end-of-life products, has commenced construction on their first full-scale recycling plant. This marks the start of an ambitious initiative to recycle 1 million metric tons of tires by 2030, equivalent to a third of all end-of-life tires in Europe.

A Collaborative Effort for a Greener Future

The construction of this plant is not just a milestone for Enviro Systems, but also a testament to successful collaboration. The project is a joint venture with Antin Infrastructure Partners and Michelin, with key contributions from the municipality, property owners, and general contractors EBC and Fratera Fastigheter.

Job Creation and Economic Impact

The plant's construction is expected to generate around forty green industrial jobs initially, with potential for further expansion. This represents a significant economic boost for the region and a step towards a more sustainable industrial sector.

Timeline and Next Steps

Construction began in early 2024, and the plant is expected to be fully operational by 2025. Key materials and machinery orders have already been placed. The plant aims to recycle 34.5 kilotonnes per annum of waste tires, with signed agreements worth €180 million for the supply of recovered materials over five to 10 years.

Fredrik Emilson, CEO of Enviro Systems, emphasized the importance of cooperation with partners and the municipality in achieving this milestone. "This project is a prime example of how collaboration can drive innovation and sustainability," he said.

As we move towards 2030, Enviro Systems plans to build additional plants across Europe. Today's construction in Uddevalla is just the beginning of a larger mission to transform waste into valuable resources and contribute to a greener future.

In the cacophony of environmental challenges, this recycling plant stands as a beacon of hope and human endurance. It symbolizes our collective will to create a sustainable world, one tire at a time.