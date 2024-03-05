Electrolux Unveils Ultimate700™: Eco-Friendly Vacuum with 44% Recycled Material

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 5, 2024 - Electrolux Group is taking significant strides towards sustainability with the launch of its newest product, the Ultimate700TM vacuum cleaner, a testament to the company's commitment to reducing environmental impact. This innovative vacuum, made from up to 44% recycled material, not only showcases Electrolux's dedication to sustainability but also addresses the increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly home appliances.

Advertisment

Sustainability at Its Core

Electrolux's Ultimate700TM stands out in the market for its eco-conscious design. By incorporating up to 44% recycled plastic, Electrolux not only reduces reliance on virgin materials but also sets a new benchmark in the appliance industry's move towards more sustainable practices. The vacuum's paint-free surface further exemplifies this commitment, eliminating the need for harmful chemicals in its production process. This approach not only benefits the environment but also meets the expectations of consumers eager to make responsible purchasing decisions. The Ultimate700TM is a powerful, pistol-style cordless cleaner, available on major retail platforms like Amazon and Wayfair's Shop SustainablyTM, as well as directly from Electrolux.

Setting New Standards

Advertisment

Ricardo Cons, CEO of Electrolux Group North America, emphasized the company's forward-looking approach to product development, stating, "The development of the Ultimate700TM was driven by the same approach to sustainability that ensured we recently achieved our science-based, climate target three years ahead of plan." Electrolux aims to progressively increase the recycled content in its products, aspiring to reach a 50% threshold by 2030. This ambitious goal underscores Electrolux's role as a pioneer in the industry, continually pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability.

Third-Party Recognition

The Ultimate700TM has earned the GreenCircle Certified seal, an independent verification that attests to the product's recycled content claim. This certification is crucial in providing consumers with the assurance that they are making environmentally responsible choices. Tara Helms, Electrolux Group North America's Head of Sustainability, commented on the achievement, "We are breaking new ground in terms of circularity, innovation, and reduced environmental impact with this range of vacuum cleaners." Electrolux's initiative not only contributes to reducing the environmental footprint of its products but also influences the broader appliance industry to adopt more sustainable practices.

As the world moves towards a more sustainable future, Electrolux's Ultimate700TM vacuum cleaner represents a significant step forward. By combining innovation with environmental stewardship, Electrolux is not just responding to the current demand for eco-friendly products but is also setting a new standard for the industry. This development is a clear indication of the company's long-term commitment to sustainability, promising a greener, more sustainable future for home appliances. As consumers become increasingly aware of the impact of their purchasing decisions, products like the Ultimate700TM serve as benchmarks for what is achievable in the realm of sustainable living.