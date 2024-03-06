Eggs Inc. Cracks into US Market: Denver Welcomes First Location with NHL Star Forsberg

Local restaurateur Troy Guard, in collaboration with NHL Hall-of-Famer Peter Forsberg and Swedish entrepreneurs Elisabet and Glen Eriksson, is set to revolutionize the fast-casual dining scene in Denver by introducing Eggs Inc., a concept that has seen success in Stockholm, Sweden. With the ambitious goal of opening over 10,000 locations worldwide, Guard believes Eggs Inc. has the potential to outpace giants like Chipotle and McDonald's in the fast-casual sector.

From Stockholm to Denver: The Journey of Eggs Inc.

Eggs Inc., founded in 2019 by the Erikssons, emerged from a personal need for quality, protein-rich meals that could be enjoyed any time of the day. The concept quickly gained popularity in Stockholm, leading to the decision to expand internationally. Peter Forsberg, impressed by the brand during a visit to Sweden, facilitated the connection with Guard, setting the stage for Eggs Inc.'s U.S. debut. Denver was chosen as the launch city due to Forsberg's ties and the mature fast-casual market in the U.S.

Innovative Dining Experience

Eggs Inc. distinguishes itself by offering an all-day menu centered around eggs, with dishes ranging from egg-based pizzas to sandwiches and Benedicts. Efficiency is at the core of their operation, with a promise of serving a line of 180 people in just six minutes, thanks to state-of-the-art kitchen technology developed in collaboration with Multeral. The Denver locations will feature streamlined ordering through an app, kiosk, or cashier, and the use of proprietary machinery that simplifies cooking processes.

Expansion Plans and Future Aspirations

With the support of notable investors like Larimer Square co-developers Jeff Hermanson and John Zakhem, Eggs Inc. plans to open five locations in the Denver metro area in the next 18 months. The team is already in the process of signing leases for two locations expected to open by mid-summer or early fall this year. Guard's vision extends far beyond the U.S., with an ambitious goal of opening 10,000 locations in ten years, aiming to establish Eggs Inc. as a dominant player in the global fast-casual industry.

As Denver anticipates the opening of Eggs Inc.'s first location, the team has organized 12 pop-up events across TAG Restaurants to offer a sneak peek of their protein-packed menu. This strategic move not only generates buzz around the brand but also provides valuable feedback from the local community. With its innovative concept and strategic partnerships, Eggs Inc. is poised to make a significant impact on the fast-casual dining landscape, challenging established chains and redefining expectations for quick, quality meals.