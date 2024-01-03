en English
Energy

District Metals Corp Gains Full Control of Viken Deposit with Acquisition of Remaining Licenses

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:59 am EST
District Metals Corp Gains Full Control of Viken Deposit with Acquisition of Remaining Licenses

Global mining corporation District Metals Corp has proudly announced the acquisition of the remaining four mineral licenses for the Viken energy metals Deposit situated in Jämtland County, central Sweden. This strategic move has placed District Metals Corp in a monopolistic position, now controlling 100% of the deposit.

Significance of the Viken Deposit

The Viken Deposit is renowned for being the largest undeveloped deposit housing uranium, vanadium, potash, molybdenum, nickel, copper, and zinc in Sweden. Furthermore, it is considered one of the largest in the world based on historical mineral resources. This acquisition is a significant milestone for District Metals Corp, opening up a vast treasure trove of mineral resources.

Garrett Ainsworth Speaks on the Acquisition

Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District Metals, shed light on the strategic importance of consolidating the deposit. He emphasized the Alum Shales’ critical role in the green energy transition, alluding to potential agricultural benefits in Jämtland County. The timing of the acquisition is notably opportune, coinciding with an uptick in uranium prices and Sweden’s political openness to reconsider the uranium mining moratorium.

Details of the Purchase Agreement

The Purchase Agreement details the procurement of the Norra Leden, Norr Viken, Lill Viken, and Storviken mineral licenses. The area boasts a developed infrastructure, thanks to the work done on Alum Shales by the Geological Survey of Sweden (SGU) and previous drilling by Continental Precious Minerals Inc (CPM). These efforts have led to historical mineral resource estimates. With these acquisitions, District Metals Corp plans to verify this historical data through further exploration.

District Metals Corp’s Focus

Helmed by seasoned industry professionals, District Metals Corp’s primary focus is on mineral properties in Sweden, including the Viken and Tomtebo Properties. The Viken Property contains the Viken Deposit with substantial exploration and historic polymetallic resource estimates. In contrast, the Tomtebo Property is located in the Bergslagen Mining District, known for its historic mines and showings.

Energy Sweden
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

