Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Embarks on Official Visit to Bangladesh, Highlights UNDP Goals

On Monday, March 18, 2024, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, alongside key delegates, initiated a four-day visit to Dhaka, Bangladesh, marking a significant step in international collaboration towards sustainable development. This visit, facilitated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), underscores a shared commitment to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a focus on climate change, gender equality, and the digital transition. Welcomed by Foreign Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud, the delegation's agenda is packed with engagements aimed at understanding Bangladesh's development trajectory, challenges, and successes.

Exploring Partnership and Progress

The delegation, including Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell and UNDP Assistant Secretary General Ulrika Modéer, will delve into discussions with government officials, entrepreneurs, and youth representatives. Central to these conversations is the role of the business sector in fostering a green and digital transformation. Johan Forssell's remarks prior to the visit highlighted the pivotal role of Swedish companies in Bangladesh's journey towards sustainable growth and the importance of this partnership in the context of Bangladesh's anticipated transition to a middle-income country by 2026.

Field Visits and Focused Dialogues

The itinerary includes several field visits that promise insights into local initiatives addressing climate adaptation, digitalisation, and sustainable solutions. A significant part of the visit will be dedicated to understanding the situation in southern Bangladesh, including the conditions and needs of the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar. These engagements are designed to provide the Crown Princess and her delegation with first-hand experiences of the challenges and innovations present in Bangladesh's development landscape.

A Journey of Awareness and Advocacy

Crown Princess Victoria's role as a UNDP Goodwill Ambassador is not just ceremonial; it is a platform for driving global attention towards urgent development issues. Her visit, almost two decades after her first trip to Bangladesh in 2005, is a testament to her long-standing commitment to development issues and her role in amplifying the need for global action towards achieving the SDGs. Through this visit, the Crown Princess aims to elevate discussions on sustainable development, gender equality, and climate action, reinforcing the importance of international cooperation and the transformative power of collective efforts.

As the visit unfolds, the implications for Bangladesh's development agenda and its partnership with Sweden and the broader international community are profound. Beyond the immediate engagements and discussions, this high-level visit symbolizes a continued commitment to shared goals and challenges. It serves as a reminder of the global dimension of local development efforts and the need for sustained dialogue, collaboration, and action to achieve a more equitable and sustainable future for all.