BÜFA Expands Partnership with AOC into Scandinavia, Enhancing Composite Industry Access

BÜFA, a leader in reactive resin specialties, and AOC, a renowned resin supplier, have announced an expansion of their long-standing partnership into the Scandinavian market, marking over half a century of collaboration. This strategic move aims to provide the composite industry in Sweden with a comprehensive portfolio of resins and specialties, further strengthening the companies' presence in Europe.

Decades of Collaboration Yielding New Opportunities

For over 50 years, BÜFA has sourced resins from AOC to develop reactive resin specialties and comprehensive solutions, establishing a robust sales partnership across numerous European countries. The collaboration, which spans Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and many other nations, was recently extended to Austria and South-East Europe. With the inclusion of Scandinavia, BÜFA and AOC are set to offer an even wider range of products and services to the composite industry.

Strategic Expansion into Scandinavia

"The expansion into Scandinavia marks another milestone in this great relationship and gives processors in the composites industry in Sweden access to a complete product portfolio with a wide range of resins and specialties," said Lothar Kempf, Managing Director of BÜFA Composite Systems. Sami Partio and Olle Johnsson, both seasoned professionals with deep market knowledge and expertise, will lead BÜFA's customer relations in Finland and spearhead the sales business in Sweden and for BÜFA specialties in Norway, respectively.

Implications for the Scandinavian Market

This expansion not only signifies a milestone in the BÜFA-AOC partnership but also promises significant benefits for the Scandinavian composites industry. By accessing BÜFA's comprehensive range of high-quality resins and specialties, processors in Sweden and Norway can expect to enhance their production capabilities and market offerings. This move is anticipated to stimulate growth and innovation within the sector, reinforcing BÜFA and AOC's commitment to meeting customer needs and leading the industry forward.

As BÜFA and AOC extend their successful cooperation into Scandinavia, the move is more than just a geographical expansion; it's a testament to the enduring power of collaboration and a shared vision for the future of the composites industry. By leveraging each other's strengths, these companies are set to bring unparalleled value to their customers and the broader market in this new chapter of their partnership.