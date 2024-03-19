Ajay Devgn's VFXWaala Joins Forces with Sweden's Goodbye Kansas, Eyes Global VFX Dominion

Superstar Ajay Devgn's visual effects company VFXWaala on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with acclaimed Swedish banner Goodbye Kansas Studio. As part of the agreement, VFXWaala has secured a major stake in Goodbye Kansas through an offshore subsidiary, a press release said. They also announced the launch of a joint venture studio in India. Devgn had founded the company with Naveen Paul in May 2015 and since then, the studio has worked on over 300 films and earned many accolades.

Strategic Expansion and Vision

"Our endeavours involve setting new benchmarks with each project. We embrace a continuous process of learning, evolution, and adaptation to the latest technologies," Devgn said in a statement. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Goodbye Kansas Studios specializes in a portfolio of services across feature films, TV series, commercials, games, and trailers. The company excels in VFX, FX, CG productions, 3D face and body scanning, digital humans, creature and character design, performance capture, animation, and real-time capabilities, added the release.

Global Collaboration and Opportunities

"NY VFXWaala is an ideal partner for Goodbye Kansas, sharing the same dedication to outstanding talent, cutting-edge technology, and engaging narrative. This strategic partnership brings together our strengths in a way that will benefit both our organizations," said Goodbye Kansas' chairman of the Board, Per Anders Warn. "Together, we're positioned to create exceptional value for our customers, and open new development opportunities for our talented co-workers," he added.

Future Implications and Industry Impact

The partnership aims to expand production resources and capabilities, targeting new geographical markets and capitalizing on the trend of outsourcing VFX and gaming content. Both companies will adopt a global approach to resource planning and talent acquisition, as well as establish a collaborative research and development team. This strategic move is expected to enhance production efficiency and industry standards, delivering technology-driven visual content to film, TV, and gaming companies globally.