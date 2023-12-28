en English
Social Issues

2023: A Year Drowned in Disinformation and Fake News

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:53 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:24 pm EST
2023: A Year Drowned in Disinformation and Fake News

As we bid adieu to 2023, a flurry of fake news and disinformation that dominated the year’s narrative demands our attention. The spectrum was as wide as it was audacious, ranging from deepfake videos to absurd rumors, each one more bewildering than the previous.

Deepfakes and Outrageous Rumors

A notable instance involved a deepfake video that falsely depicted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy belly dancing in a golden costume, a startling example of the potential of manipulated media. In another case, rumors spread internationally that Sweden had declared sex a sport and planned to hold a sex tournament. This claim was debunked by DW fact-check research confirming that Sweden’s sports confederation had indeed rejected such an application.

Unfounded Claims and Misinformation

False reports emerged about Kenyan students cleaning and reselling used condoms, a claim that was disproven and found to have originated from a 2020 incident in Vietnam. An AI-generated video misleadingly suggested that chia seeds can control diabetes, a claim lacking medical substantiation. Misinformation also circulated about US President Joe Biden purportedly wearing a diaper, with the image revealed to be manipulated.

Satire and Baseless Stories

TikToker Kass Theaz falsely claimed to have sued her parents for being born without her consent, although her account is marked as satire. A fantastical story about an airplane disappearing in 1955 and reappearing 37 years later was found to be baseless, originally published by a tabloid known for fictitious content. An alleged CNN article about a mini-submarine viewing the Titanic being found empty was identified as fake, as the design and details in the article were incorrect. Lastly, a satirical claim that Disney World had demolished Cinderella’s famous castle overnight was proven false by recent park footage showing the castle intact.

As we step into 2024, let’s remain vigilant and discerning, ready to separate facts from fallacies and committed to preserving the integrity of information.

Social Issues
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

