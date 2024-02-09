Sustainable Living at Its Best: A Unique Home in Passage West

Nestled in the tranquil cul-de-sac of The Brambles, Pembroke Wood, Passage West, a unique home is making waves in the realm of sustainable living. The four-bedroom semi-detached house, built in 2000 and boasting an attic conversion, is more than just a dwelling; it's a testament to the harmonious coexistence of humans and nature.

A Haven of Sustainable Living

The property at No. 10, with its well-maintained garden, chicken coop, and greenhouse, offers a lifestyle that's both eco-friendly and rewarding. The free-range hens, fed organic grain devoid of soy, roam freely in the backyard, pecking at bugs and worms. Their eggs, multi-colored and bursting with deep-yellow yolks, are a testament to their healthy upbringing.

For just $3.50 a dozen, residents of Passage West can enjoy these organic, free-range eggs, rich in protein and free from antibiotics, synthetic hormones, toxic pesticides, and GMOs. The owners recommend refrigerating the eggs to preserve their freshness and nutritional value.

A Thriving Community

The location of the property is another of its many charms. Within walking distance of the town center, schools, and retail outlets, No. 10 The Brambles is ideally situated for families looking to upsize or first-time buyers seeking a home in a thriving community.

The house, with its B3 energy rating, is not only comfortable but also energy-efficient. The shed and patio add to its appeal, providing ample space for outdoor activities and storage.

A Model for the Future

In a world where sustainability is increasingly becoming a necessity, the property at No. 10 The Brambles serves as a beacon of hope. It's a model for how we can live in harmony with nature, enjoying the benefits of fresh, organic produce while minimizing our carbon footprint.

As the sun sets over the tranquil cul-de-sac, the hens at No. 10 The Brambles return to their coop, their days filled with foraging and pecking in the yard. The eggs they lay are more than just a source of nutrition; they're a symbol of a sustainable future within our grasp.

The property at No. 10 The Brambles, Pembroke Wood, Passage West is not just a house; it's a lifestyle choice. It's a testament to the power of sustainable living and a model for the future. With its free-range hens providing organic, nutritious eggs and its emphasis on energy efficiency, this unique home offers a glimpse into a world where humans and nature coexist harmoniously.