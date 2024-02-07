Surinamese Delegation Visits Ayodhya: A Spiritual Journey Marking Cultural Diplomacy

In a significant mark of cultural diplomacy, a parliamentary delegation from Suriname recently visited the historic city of Ayodhya. The journey was marked not only by official meetings with Indian dignitaries but also by a deep and resonant cultural exchange, symbolizing the strengthening bond between the two nations.

Embarking on a Spiritual Journey

Immersed in the spiritual ethos of Ayodhya, the Surinamese delegates embarked on a boat ride on the Sarayu River, a significant element in the Indian epic Ramayana, and explored the city's temples. Marinus Bee, one of the delegates, was deeply moved by the divine aura of the Ram Temple, describing it as both 'magnificent' and 'divine'. He further suggested that everyone should make a pilgrimage to Ayodhya, underlining the city's spiritual appeal.

Voices of Gratitude and Respect

Another delegation member, Nisha Jhakari, expressed profound gratitude to the Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla, for inviting her to witness the establishment of the Ram Temple, a landmark event in the city's history. Her words echoed with deep respect and admiration for the cultural richness of Ayodhya. Jogi Mahendra Kumar, also part of the delegation, echoed these sentiments, sharing his delight at the opportunity to experience Ayodhya's cultural and spiritual richness.

Strengthening Ties with India

The delegation's visit to India facilitated engaging discussions with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The Speaker highlighted the friendly relations and historical ties between India and Suriname, placing particular emphasis on the cultural, spiritual, and people-to-people connections. He fondly recalled the warm hospitality extended to an Indian Parliamentary Delegation in Suriname in 2022.

In response, Marinus Bee thanked Birla for the warm welcome and spoke of India's greatness. He also highlighted the significance of India as a 'second home' for Surinamese individuals, thereby further accentuating the deep-rooted connection between the two nations.

The Surinamese parliamentary delegation's visit to Ayodhya not only marked a cultural exchange but also signaled the deepening ties between the two countries. The journey, steeped in shared history and mutual respect, serves as a testament to the enduring power of cultural diplomacy in fostering international relations.