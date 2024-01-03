en English
Suriname

New Year’s Traditions in Suriname: A Melting Pot of Cultures

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
New Year’s Traditions in Suriname: A Melting Pot of Cultures

As the clock ticks towards midnight on the last day of the year, the citizens of Suriname engage in a unique ritual that reflects the country’s rich cultural diversity. Known as swit watra wasi, this cleansing ceremony involves aromatic liquids, herbs, and flowers, symbolizing the washing away of the old year and embracing the new with purity.

Amalgamation of Traditions

Amidst the throng of people visiting Independence Square to partake in the ritual, one can spot Elly Purperhart, a popular figure in the Afro-Surinamese community, assisting people with the cleanse. Some perform the ritual on the spot, while others prefer to take the sweet water home, immersing themselves in this pure essence as they step into the new year.

However, anthropologist Solomon Emanuels, hailing from the Santigron Maroon village, points out that the swit watra wasi differs significantly from the traditional Maroon practices. The Maroons, descendants of African slaves who escaped from plantation owners, usually conduct their cleansing rituals a week before Christmas. The primary aim is to resolve interpersonal conflicts, bid adieu to the old year, and welcome the new year with harmony.

Maroon New Year’s Rituals

Integration into the broader Surinamese society has influenced some Maroons to adopt the swit watra wasi, but it is not inherent in their culture. In the first week of January, Maroons have specific traditions for welcoming the new year. These include offerings to gods and ancestors at their Gaado oso, or the place of sacrifice. Marked by libations, singing, and the presentation of rum and pangi cloth, these rituals are an intrinsic part of Maroon culture.

A critical element of denyung yari, or the Maroon New Year, is the kromanti dance, dedicated to the god of nature, Kromanti. This ritual takes place in the kromanti oso, the place of worship, where singing, dancing, and sometimes trances occur. Kromanti may possess individuals in these trances, critiquing their past year’s behavior and offering guidance for the new year, often leading to predictions for the year ahead.

Changing Tides

Emanuels notes that while more rituals were historically conducted around New Year’s, the times have changed. The influence of Suriname’s multicultural society has led to the loss of some traditions. A poignant example is the decline of the Gaado oso in some Maroon communities, reflecting a societal shift and a decrease in the importance of religion. As the world evolves, so too do the traditions that once defined a culture, leaving us to ponder the future of these rich practices.

Suriname
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

