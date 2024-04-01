Supreme Court Upholds Hindu 'Pooja' in Gyanvapi Mosque's Vyas Tehkhana Amid Legal Tussle

The Supreme Court's recent decision to allow Hindu prayers (pooja) to continue at the Vyas Tehkhana within the Gyanvapi mosque site has ignited a significant legal and religious debate in India. This ruling came after the Gyanvapi mosque management committee's appeal against the Allahabad High Court's judgment, which permitted the continuation of Hindu worship practices in this historically contested space. The mosque, believed to be built over a Hindu temple during Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's reign, has been at the center of a dispute reminiscent of the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992.

Historical Context and Legal Battles

The contention over the Gyanvapi mosque site in Varanasi, one of India's oldest and most revered cities, is deeply rooted in the country's complex religious and historical landscape. Following the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition, the Uttar Pradesh government in 1993 halted worship rituals at the mosque's cellar, known as Vyas Tehkhana. This decision was challenged in court, leading to a series of legal battles that culminated in the Allahabad High Court's dismissal of the mosque management committee's plea. The court's decision underscored the legality of Hindu prayers at the site, a ruling that was subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court.

Implications of the Supreme Court's Ruling

The Supreme Court's affirmation of the Allahabad High Court's decision signifies a pivotal moment in the ongoing dispute, allowing a Hindu priest, nominated by the Kashi Vishwanath temple trust, to continue leading prayers in the Vyas Tehkhana. This ruling not only affects the religious practices observed at the site but also sets a precedent for how similar disputes might be resolved in the future. The Archaeological Survey of India's findings suggesting that the mosque was built atop a Hindu temple have further complicated the issue, adding layers of historical significance to the legal proceedings.

Future Prospects

The Supreme Court's decision has been met with mixed reactions, highlighting the delicate balance between religious freedom and historical claims. As the legal proceedings continue to unfold, the outcome of this dispute may influence the broader dialogue on religious coexistence and heritage conservation in India. The case of the Gyanvapi mosque and Vyas Tehkhana serves as a reminder of the intricate interplay between India's rich history and its contemporary societal fabric.