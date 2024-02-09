Super Bowl Controversy: Temu's Ad Amid Slave Labor Allegations

Temu, the Chinese e-commerce giant, is poised to make a contentious comeback to the Super Bowl ad scene despite calls from lawmakers for CBS and Paramount Global to refrain from airing it. The company faces accusations of exploiting slave labor and spying on customers. Last year's ad propelled Temu to the top of the US app download charts. However, the House Select Committee on the Chinese Community Party discovered that Temu does not adhere to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA). Eleven Republican lawmakers have written to CBS and Paramount urging them not to air the ad, stating that doing so would hand a victory to the Chinese Communist Party.

Temu's Triumphant Rise and Controversial Fall

Temu, an e-commerce app operated by PDD Holdings, a Chinese company, is set to broadcast a Super Bowl ad for the second consecutive year. The company plans to distribute $15 million in coupons and credits as part of the ad campaign. Temu debuted in September 2022 and quickly ascended to become the most downloaded app in the US last year, boasting 51 million monthly active users in January.

However, maintaining users and expanding market share in the US will be a formidable challenge. A recent survey by Morgan Stanley revealed that the number of households shopping on Temu in January was 20% lower than in September.

Lawmakers' Plea Amid Forced Labor Concerns

Temu's Aggressive Customer Acquisition Strategy

Temu, the Chinese online retailer, has invested $10 million in merchandise giveaways during the Super Bowl in an attempt to seize market share from Amazon and other domestic online retailers. This aggressive customer acquisition tactic has drawn criticism from lawmakers concerned about the company's ties to the Chinese government.