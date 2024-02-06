Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar Granted UAE's Prestigious 'Golden Visa'

Padma Shri awardee and acclaimed Mathematics educator, Anand Kumar, joins the ranks of eminent personalities awarded the 'Golden Visa' by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government. The founder of Super 30, a program aimed at coaching underprivileged students for the IIT entrance examinations, Kumar was nominated for this honor by the UAE Embassy in India and officially received the visa on February 6, 2024.

Golden Visa: A Beacon for Global Talent

Introduced in 2019, the UAE's Golden Visa is a long-term residency program typically awarded to individuals in the fields of science, art, culture, and sports. It permits recipients to live, work, and study independently in the UAE, potentially for a decade. The visa also grants additional benefits like full ownership of businesses and the ability to sponsor family members for residence visas. Kumar's inclusion in this prestigious list underscores the importance placed on the academic sector by the UAE government.

Super 30: A Ray of Hope for the Underprivileged

Since its inception in Patna in 2002, Kumar's Super 30 program has been a beacon of hope for underprivileged students, providing them with the necessary guidance and resources to prepare for examinations like JEE-Main and JEE-Advanced—crucial for securing admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). This educational initiative has not only transformed numerous lives but also contributed significantly to the field of education in India.

Recognition of a Tireless Educator

In recognition of his relentless efforts and significant contributions to education, Kumar was honored with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, in 2022. The Golden Visa is yet another feather in his cap, serving as international recognition of his work in the realm of education. The award stands as a testament to the transformative power of education and the paramount role educators play in shaping the future of our global society.