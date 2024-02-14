Summer Job Alert: Become a Lifeguard and Make a Difference

Summer Job Alert: Lifeguard Recruitment in Full Swing Across the Nation

Advertisment

As the winter chill begins to recede and the promise of summer beckons, a crucial recruitment drive has commenced across the United States. American Pool, Milwaukee County Parks, and Killens Pond State Park are just a few of the many organizations currently seeking lifeguards to ensure the safety of beachgoers during the upcoming season.

The Call for Heroes

American Pool is on the lookout for committed lifeguards to fill both part-time and full-time positions starting in May and running through mid-September. With opportunities for flexible work schedules, training classes, advancement, and community building, this is a chance to make a real difference while enjoying the summer sun.

Advertisment

Milwaukee County Parks, however, is grappling with a lifeguard shortage due to a lack of strong swimmers. To tackle this issue, they are offering attractive incentives such as Brewers tickets, Summerfest tickets, and a chance to win a bike. The pay is a competitive $17 per hour with a $250 sign-on bonus and an additional $250 for those who stay through Labor Day.

Meeting the Challenge

The lifeguard role at these organizations is not just about rescuing those in difficulty in the water. It also involves providing vital first-aid and safety advice, maintaining public relations, enforcing pool rules, and delivering excellent customer service to park visitors.

Advertisment

Last year alone, RNLI lifeguards responded to over 18,000 incidents, helping more than 24,000 people and saving 117 lives. This highlights the critical nature of the role and the impact that successful applicants can have.

Join the Ranks

The job is open to anyone over 16 who meets the fitness requirements, and it offers opportunities for growth and progression. Lifeguards must have or obtain certifications for lifeguarding, CPR/AED, and First Aid. Applicants are required to submit a resume detailing their relevant experience.

Successful applicants will receive world-class lifesaving training, good pay, and valuable skills for their future career. So, if you're looking for a summer job that combines responsibility, adventure, and the chance to make a real difference, consider joining the ranks of these unsung heroes.

As the date nears - 2024-02-14, the recruitment process is in full swing. The safety of beachgoers this summer rests in the hands of those who answer this call. Will you be one of them?