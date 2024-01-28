Sudan's Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Visits Algeria Amidst Intensifying Global Efforts to Resolve Sudanese Conflict

In a significant move, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the chairman of the Sudanese sovereignty council, has launched an official visit to Algeria. The visit is aimed at engaging in high-level talks with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. The discussions are anticipated to cover a range of topics including the advancement of bilateral relations, strategies to enhance diplomatic ties, and various matters of mutual interest between Sudan and Algeria.

Escalating International Efforts to End Sudanese Conflict

Meanwhile, on the global front, efforts to end the conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support forces have been accelerating. The conflict, which has been ongoing for a staggering ten months, has led to the international community stepping in. The intervention comes following the expiration of a 14-day deadline given by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) summit on January 18th. The ultimatum required al-Burhan and Rapid Support's Mohamed Hamdan Daglo to meet directly and put an end to the hostilities.

The Humanitarian Crisis and Global Response

As a direct result of the ongoing conflict, over 20 million people in Sudan have been stripped of their livelihoods, according to United Nations reports. Consequently, analysts suggest that the international community, inclusive of the United Nations, is desperate to resolve the crisis swiftly to prevent the security and humanitarian situation from deteriorating further.

Displacement Crisis and Health Concerns

The conflict has led to an internal displacement crisis in Sudan, with an alarming 9.05 million displaced persons as of December 2023. The clashes between different groups have resulted in civilian casualties and significant displacement. This, in turn, has led to a deteriorating health situation and a surge in disease outbreaks. Efforts are underway to vaccinate children against measles and rubella. The conflict has also prompted responses from various organizations such as the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).