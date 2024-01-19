UNESCO Expresses Concern over Military Activities in Sudan's Archaeological Site

In a recent troubling revelation, UNESCO has voiced significant apprehensions over reported military activities on the Island of Meroe, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Sudan. This island, steeped in rich archaeological significance, was a pivotal center to the Kingdom of Kush from the 8th century B.C. to the 4th century A.D. It houses the royal city of the Kushite kings at Meroe, the sacred site of Naqa, and the temple complex of Musawwarat es Sufra, which were collectively inscribed on the World Heritage List in 2011.

Military Activities and Heritage Sites: A Violation of International Law

UNESCO's concern stems from the violation of the 1954 Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict. This international law categorically prohibits the targeting or use of cultural sites for military objectives. The ongoing military activities on the Island of Meroe are in direct contravention of this law, thereby posing a significant threat to the site's historical and cultural integrity.

Rising Concerns over Looting and Illegal Trafficking

The precarious security situation in Sudan has amplified the risks of looting and illegal trafficking of cultural property. Recognizing this danger, UNESCO has called for heightened vigilance from law enforcement agencies, art market participants, and cultural professionals. The agency has advised against any dealings with cultural properties suspected to have been stolen, illegally excavated, or illicitly exported from Sudan.

UNESCO's Commitment to Safeguarding Cultural Heritage

UNESCO has been proactive in its efforts to preserve the cultural heritage in Sudan. Since April 2023, it has implemented emergency measures, including the reinforcement of legal frameworks, to safeguard the region's cultural heritage. The agency's commitment extends beyond protection as it works tirelessly to support the cultural, educational, scientific, and information sectors in Sudan.