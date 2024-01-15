UN Envoy Emphasizes Peace Prospects in Sudan Amid Criticism for Excluding Civil Forces

United Nations Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy to Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, recently concluded his maiden visit to the nation, engaging in high-level discussions with government officials. The visit aimed at understanding the Sudanese government’s perspectives on ending the ongoing conflict and exploring a more prominent role for the UN in facilitating peace negotiations.

High-Level Engagements

Lamamra’s meetings included dialogues with Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereign Council, and other key political figures. The government reiterated its commitment to the democratic transition and the general elections. It also expressed concerns over regional and international interference in Sudan’s affairs. Despite the high-level engagements, Lamamra’s visit faced criticism for not including civil society groups in the dialogue.

Call for UN Engagement with Civil Society Groups

Yasir Arman, a leader of a coalition against the war, emphasized the necessity for the UN to engage with democratic civil forces. He warned against an approach that could bias the peace process. His call for broader participation in the peace dialogue underscores the complexity of the conflict and the multitude of stakeholders involved.

Devastating Humanitarian Impact

The ongoing conflict in Sudan, which erupted in mid-April 2023, has had a catastrophic humanitarian impact. It has displaced more than 7.3 million people and caused significant damage to infrastructure. The death toll currently stands at over 12,000, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.