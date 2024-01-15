en English
Conflict & Defence

UN Envoy Emphasizes Peace Prospects in Sudan Amid Criticism for Excluding Civil Forces

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:42 am EST
United Nations Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy to Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, recently concluded his maiden visit to the nation, engaging in high-level discussions with government officials. The visit aimed at understanding the Sudanese government’s perspectives on ending the ongoing conflict and exploring a more prominent role for the UN in facilitating peace negotiations.

High-Level Engagements

Lamamra’s meetings included dialogues with Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereign Council, and other key political figures. The government reiterated its commitment to the democratic transition and the general elections. It also expressed concerns over regional and international interference in Sudan’s affairs. Despite the high-level engagements, Lamamra’s visit faced criticism for not including civil society groups in the dialogue.

Call for UN Engagement with Civil Society Groups

Yasir Arman, a leader of a coalition against the war, emphasized the necessity for the UN to engage with democratic civil forces. He warned against an approach that could bias the peace process. His call for broader participation in the peace dialogue underscores the complexity of the conflict and the multitude of stakeholders involved.

Devastating Humanitarian Impact

The ongoing conflict in Sudan, which erupted in mid-April 2023, has had a catastrophic humanitarian impact. It has displaced more than 7.3 million people and caused significant damage to infrastructure. The death toll currently stands at over 12,000, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

