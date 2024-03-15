UN Chief Alerts Security Council: Sudan Faces Dire Hunger Crisis Amid Conflict

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is poised to inform the Security Council about a severe hunger crisis in Sudan, triggered by ongoing conflict. Human Rights Watch reports that Guterres will urge immediate action, including targeted sanctions against those hindering aid in Darfur.

Advertisment

Escalation of Restrictions on Humanitarian Aid

Since April 2023, clashes between Sudan's Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have led to increased restrictions on humanitarian aid delivery. The World Food Programme highlights that 90% of those facing emergency hunger levels are in areas inaccessible to aid organizations. Efforts by the SAF to limit aid delivery to RSF-controlled regions, alongside the RSF's looting of aid warehouses and attacks on aid workers, exacerbate the crisis.

International Calls for Action

Advertisment

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), following directives from Security Council resolution 2417, drafted a white note to alarm the council about the risk of famine and widespread food insecurity in Sudan. With Sudanese authorities imposing further restrictions, including opposition to cross-border aid from Chad and limiting cross-border movement to certain crossings, the international community, led by figures like UNICEF's Catherine Russell, urges immediate and decisive action to prevent a famine.

Implications of the Crisis

Amid limited funding, with the UN's appeal only 5 percent funded by the end of February, and ongoing looting and attacks on aid workers, the situation in Sudan is dire. The Security Council's resolution 2724 calls for unhindered humanitarian access and compliance with international humanitarian law, highlighting the potentially catastrophic conditions in Darfur during the 2024 lean season. As the international community watches, the urgency to address Sudan's hunger crisis and prevent further violations of international law is paramount.