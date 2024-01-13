en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

The Ramifications of International Rulings and Violence on Media Coverage

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:03 am EST
The Ramifications of International Rulings and Violence on Media Coverage

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has been drawn into the spotlight recently as South Africa filed a genocide case against Israel concerning its military operations in Gaza. The heart of the matter is the potential impact this case might have on the media coverage of the Gaza war. The arguments put forth by both nations, the use of provisional measures by the ICJ, and Israel’s response to the accusations are key elements in this international drama.

Selective Reporting and the ICJ

Central to this issue is the mainstream Western media’s apparent neglect of South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the ICJ. Gazan journalist and activist, Muhammad Shehada, has raised concerns over this selective reporting. Shehada believes that the media’s focus, or lack thereof, significantly influences the global perception of the Palestinian situation in Gaza. A favorable ruling for the Palestinians could potentially catalyze the return of those displaced during the Nakba.

Media Professionals under Threat in Ecuador

Meanwhile, in Ecuador, the media landscape is under duress as the country grapples with a severe gang violence crisis. Journalists and other media professionals have become targets, which poses serious challenges to press freedom and the reporting of these conditions.

Sudan Conflict: Underreported and Overlooked

The underreporting of the ongoing war in Sudan is another significant issue that requires attention. The reasons behind this lack of media coverage are manifold, including the severity of the conflict, the ensuing humanitarian crisis, and the hurdles that prevent comprehensive reporting of the situation.

0
Conflict & Defence Sudan
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Conflict & Defence

See more
6 mins ago
Turkey Declares Strong Stance Against Formation of Terrorist State on Its Borders
On January 13, 2024, the Turkish Communications Directorate issued a stern proclamation about its national security policy, particularly concerning its southern borders. The government has categorically stated that it will not allow the creation of a terrorist state along its borders under any circumstances. This decision reflects Turkey’s, officially known as Türkiye, persistent concerns about
Turkey Declares Strong Stance Against Formation of Terrorist State on Its Borders
Navigating the Digital Landscape: Key Insights for Software Professionals
26 mins ago
Navigating the Digital Landscape: Key Insights for Software Professionals
Pentagon Report Reveals Untracked U.S. Weapons Sent to Ukraine
36 mins ago
Pentagon Report Reveals Untracked U.S. Weapons Sent to Ukraine
Germany Deploys Frigate 'Hessen' to Secure Red Sea Maritime Trade
6 mins ago
Germany Deploys Frigate 'Hessen' to Secure Red Sea Maritime Trade
UK Pledges £2.5 Billion Aid Package to Ukraine Amid Conflict
8 mins ago
UK Pledges £2.5 Billion Aid Package to Ukraine Amid Conflict
UK Solidifies Support for Ukraine with £2.5 Billion Military Aid Pledge
24 mins ago
UK Solidifies Support for Ukraine with £2.5 Billion Military Aid Pledge
Latest Headlines
World News
Trauma Care in Australia: A Study in Resilience and Urgency
9 seconds
Trauma Care in Australia: A Study in Resilience and Urgency
ANC's 112th Anniversary Celebration Draws Near-Capacity Crowd
3 mins
ANC's 112th Anniversary Celebration Draws Near-Capacity Crowd
Elizabeth Stewart Teams Up with Sole Bliss to Redefine Comfort in Fashion Footwear
4 mins
Elizabeth Stewart Teams Up with Sole Bliss to Redefine Comfort in Fashion Footwear
Representative Justin Jones Removed from Key Committee Amid School Voucher Program Controversy
5 mins
Representative Justin Jones Removed from Key Committee Amid School Voucher Program Controversy
A 'Pentagon for Disease': The US's Call for Centralized Health Crisis Management Amidst Rising COVID-19 Deaths
6 mins
A 'Pentagon for Disease': The US's Call for Centralized Health Crisis Management Amidst Rising COVID-19 Deaths
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
Turkey Declares Strong Stance Against Formation of Terrorist State on Its Borders
6 mins
Turkey Declares Strong Stance Against Formation of Terrorist State on Its Borders
Survey by Health Canada Shows Rising Trend of Legal Cannabis Purchases in Canada
7 mins
Survey by Health Canada Shows Rising Trend of Legal Cannabis Purchases in Canada
NCSA Underscores Concerns Over Rising Synthetic Drug Use in Barbados
7 mins
NCSA Underscores Concerns Over Rising Synthetic Drug Use in Barbados
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
47 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
8 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app