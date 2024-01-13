en English
Africa

Sudan’s Sovereign Council and Rapid Support Forces Differ on IGAD Summit Invitation

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
Sudan's Sovereign Council and Rapid Support Forces Differ on IGAD Summit Invitation

As the political climate in Sudan teeters, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemedti) and the nation’s Transitional Sovereign Council have offered differing reactions to a request from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). The regional African development authority had invited the Sudanese entities to a summit in Uganda, aimed squarely at discussing the escalating situation in Sudan. While the Council declined the invitation, the RSF demonstrated a contrasting stance.

Transitional Sovereign Council Declines IGAD’s Invitation

Citing the lack of implementation of agreements from a previous summit hosted in Djibouti, the Sovereign Council declined the invitation extended by IGAD. The Council holds firm on their viewpoint that Sudan’s issues are an internal matter, asserting their sovereign right to resolve problems domestically. Their abstention from the summit indicates a preferred approach towards self-reliance and non-interference in resolving Sudan’s conflicts.

RSF Accepts IGAD’s Invitation: A Step Towards Peace

The RSF, however, accepted the IGAD’s invitation, underlining their support for a comprehensive peaceful solution to Sudan’s conflicts. Hemedti emphasized the RSF’s dedication to ending the suffering plaguing Sudan due to prolonged conflicts. This commitment was echoed in an agreement signed by Hemedti and former Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, who invited Sudanese army leadership for an urgent meeting to halt the ongoing conflict. The Addis Ababa Declaration outlined RSF’s readiness for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, measures to protect civilians, and cooperation with the fact-finding committee.

Attempts at Mediation and Ongoing Conflict

Previous attempts to mediate the situation have been less than fruitful. A planned meeting in Djibouti between Council President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Hemedti failed to materialize due to Hemedti’s absence attributed to technical reasons. Meanwhile, the warfare between the army and RSF that has been ongoing since mid-April has triggered significant displacement within Sudan and its neighboring cities. The RSF commander also held discussions with Kenyan President William Ruto to find a comprehensive solution for peace in Sudan, further indicating their willingness to involve external parties in achieving peace in the region.

Africa Conflict & Defence Sudan
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

