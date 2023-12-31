Sudan’s RSF Leader Seeks Regional Cooperation Amidst Domestic Conflict

Amidst the backdrop of an ongoing military conflict in Sudan that has resulted in over 7.1 million displacements and a civilian death toll surpassing 12,190, the leader of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemeti, embarked on a diplomatic tour to bolster regional cooperation. The highlight of his tour was a strategic meeting with President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, spotlighting the need for enhanced security and economic collaboration between the two nations.

RSF: A Key Player in Sudan’s Political Landscape

The meeting between Hemeti and President Guelleh becomes increasingly indicative of Sudan’s efforts to engage with neighboring countries amidst an escalating domestic conflict. This conflict has seen the country’s economy plummet, with public revenue decreasing, the national currency depreciating by 80%, and an inflation rate soaring beyond 300%. The production of gold, which is Sudan’s highest non-petroleum export, has also seen a significant drop, further exacerbating the economic crisis.

The Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group led by Hemeti, has emerged as a key player in Sudan’s political landscape, especially after the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir in 2019. The RSF’s role in the ongoing conflict, including its alleged involvement in war crimes against the Black African Massalit people in Darfur, has been a point of concern for the international community. However, Hemeti’s diplomatic outreach suggests an attempt to legitimize the RSF’s position and strengthen its foreign credentials.

Bolstering Regional Cooperation Amidst Uncertainty

With the postponement of a crucial meeting between leaders of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF in Djibouti, sponsored by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the future unity of Sudan remains uncertain. However, Hemeti’s visit to Djibouti and his meeting with President Guelleh underscores Sudan’s willingness to enhance bilateral relations and address regional issues of mutual interest. This diplomatic endeavor is indicative of an effort to create a peace agreement and foster stability and peace in the Horn of Africa region.