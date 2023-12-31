en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Sudan’s RSF Leader Seeks Regional Cooperation Amidst Domestic Conflict

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:56 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:40 am EST
Sudan’s RSF Leader Seeks Regional Cooperation Amidst Domestic Conflict

Amidst the backdrop of an ongoing military conflict in Sudan that has resulted in over 7.1 million displacements and a civilian death toll surpassing 12,190, the leader of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemeti, embarked on a diplomatic tour to bolster regional cooperation. The highlight of his tour was a strategic meeting with President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, spotlighting the need for enhanced security and economic collaboration between the two nations.

RSF: A Key Player in Sudan’s Political Landscape

The meeting between Hemeti and President Guelleh becomes increasingly indicative of Sudan’s efforts to engage with neighboring countries amidst an escalating domestic conflict. This conflict has seen the country’s economy plummet, with public revenue decreasing, the national currency depreciating by 80%, and an inflation rate soaring beyond 300%. The production of gold, which is Sudan’s highest non-petroleum export, has also seen a significant drop, further exacerbating the economic crisis.

The Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group led by Hemeti, has emerged as a key player in Sudan’s political landscape, especially after the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir in 2019. The RSF’s role in the ongoing conflict, including its alleged involvement in war crimes against the Black African Massalit people in Darfur, has been a point of concern for the international community. However, Hemeti’s diplomatic outreach suggests an attempt to legitimize the RSF’s position and strengthen its foreign credentials.

Bolstering Regional Cooperation Amidst Uncertainty

With the postponement of a crucial meeting between leaders of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF in Djibouti, sponsored by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the future unity of Sudan remains uncertain. However, Hemeti’s visit to Djibouti and his meeting with President Guelleh underscores Sudan’s willingness to enhance bilateral relations and address regional issues of mutual interest. This diplomatic endeavor is indicative of an effort to create a peace agreement and foster stability and peace in the Horn of Africa region.

0
Africa Djibouti Sudan
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023

By Ebenezer Mensah

Security Concerns Prompt Container Ships to Divert from Red Sea, Suez Canal Routes

By Ebenezer Mensah

End of a Decade: UN Peacekeeping Mission MINUSMA Concludes Operations in Mali

By Israel Ojoko

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States

By Israel Ojoko

Burundi President Advocates Stoning Gay People Amidst Regional Anti-Ga ...
@Africa · 1 hour
Burundi President Advocates Stoning Gay People Amidst Regional Anti-Ga ...
heart comment 0
Incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi Leads in Congo’s Contested Election

By Israel Ojoko

Incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi Leads in Congo's Contested Election
Nigerian Senate Summons Security Chiefs Over Plateau State Massacre

By Israel Ojoko

Nigerian Senate Summons Security Chiefs Over Plateau State Massacre
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Pledge Solidarity: A New Era in the Sahel

By Ebenezer Mensah

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Pledge Solidarity: A New Era in the Sahel
A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda’s 11th Parliament in 2023

By Olalekan Adigun

A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda's 11th Parliament in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
2 mins
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
2 mins
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
2 mins
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement
3 mins
Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement
Lewis Capaldi Returns: Health Updates and New Music Announcement
3 mins
Lewis Capaldi Returns: Health Updates and New Music Announcement
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
4 mins
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
A Tale of Two Conservative Parties: Canada vs. UK
4 mins
A Tale of Two Conservative Parties: Canada vs. UK
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
7 mins
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
10 mins
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
52 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
1 hour
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app