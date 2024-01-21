Sudan's RSF Funds Conflict With Gold Mining Proceeds, UN Report Reveals

The United Nations has disclosed a shocking revelation in a report that Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allied militias are funding their ongoing conflict with the country's army through profits from gold mining. The report, obtained by Bloomberg News but yet to be made public, suggests a severe international implication implicating the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The UAE's Role

The report goes on to suggest that the UAE has been supplying the RSF via Chad, a claim that the UAE fervently denies. The UN experts have presented credible allegations backed by local witness accounts, pushing the UAE into a defensive position where it reiterates its commitment to UN resolutions and sanctions on Sudan.

RSF - A Dominant Force in the Conflict

The RSF, a key player in the conflict that erupted in April and has since precipitated a refugee crisis and brought Sudan to the brink of famine, originated from the notorious janjaweed militias. Controlling most of Darfur now, the RSF has established financial networks to support their military and political operations, continuing to mine gold in Darfur despite the ongoing war. The group even received a shipment of gold in Dubai during the conflict.

Escalation of Violence

The UN report also brought to light the RSF's deployment of heavy weaponry since July, significantly altering the dynamics of the conflict. The RSF's advance has been marked by brutal attacks on civilians, including internally displaced people, and distressing reports of sexual violence. In the city of El-Geneina, the capital of West Darfur, the estimated death toll due to violence perpetrated by the RSF and its allied militias stands at a staggering 10,000 to 15,000 in 2023 alone.

International efforts to mediate the conflict have hit a wall due to the entrenched positions among the warring parties, multiple mediation tracks, and conflicting regional interests. The crisis continues to escalate, shedding light on the intricate web of interests and the brutality of modern warfare.