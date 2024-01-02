en English
Africa

Sudan’s RSF Announces Readiness for Immediate Ceasefire

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:23 am EST
In Sudan, the ongoing conflict that has ravaged the country for over nine months may have reached a potential turning point. The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have announced their readiness for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. This declaration was disclosed by RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, following a meeting with the Taqadum civilian coalition.

RSF Chief’s Call for Peace

As head of the RSF, Hemedti has been a key player in the ongoing conflict with the Sudanese army. The RSF’s declaration for a ceasefire comes as a significant move, as the organization has faced accusations for its role in the escalation of the conflict. Hemedti’s calls for peace come on the heels of the RSF’s alleged involvement in widespread violations against civilians. Despite these allegations, Hemedti has denied any such involvement by the RSF.

RSF and Taqadum’s Joint Effort

The ceasefire announcement was part of a joint statement signed with the Taqadum civilian coalition. The document, according to Hemedti, could serve as a basis for peace negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict. The RSF chief also extended an invitation to the Sudanese army to sign the same declaration. This initiative signifies a potential shift in the conflict’s dynamics, offering a hopeful outlook for the commencement of peace talks.

Impact of the Conflict and International Response

The conflict between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) has resulted in a growing crisis, with over seven million people displaced and more than 10,000 civilian deaths. The situation has escalated to the point where there are calls for global action to end the conflict and ensure the safety of the Sudanese people. The US and European Union countries have welcomed the current peace efforts made by the coalition. The international community is looking towards the Australian government, among others, to support human rights in Sudan and assist in the safe passage of Sudanese refugees.

